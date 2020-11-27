Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. Doctor Who: First full look at the all-new Dalek design in this week’s Radio Times

Doctor Who: First full look at the all-new Dalek design in this week’s Radio Times

Jodie Whittaker, Chris Chibnall and the Doctor Who team reveal exclusive behind-the-scenes details from Revolution of the Daleks in our latest issue.

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC)

In this year’s Doctor Who festive special the Daleks are back with a fresh look – and now you can see that all-new revamp in full in this week’s Radio Times, featuring exclusive interviews with the Doctor Who cast and crew alongside details and pictures of the intriguing design changes.

Advertisement

“This new special is the Daleks taking on the universe,” Bradley Walsh, who plays Graham in the series, tells the new issue. “For Whovians and the show, it’s massive.”

Alongside a guide to the changes made to the Dalek from series showrunner Chris Chibnall and executive producer Matt Strevens, the issue features the series bosses and the cast reflecting on the Daleks’ history and their place within Doctor Who history.

“No question, they’re a part of British culture – they’re like the Mini of Doctor Who. You can keep updating them but the brilliant design endures,” Chibnall says.

“Even if you don’t know much about Doctor Who, everyone knows the Daleks,” agrees Strevens.

Adds series star Jodie Whittaker, aka the Thirteenth Doctor: “To be honest, they always seemed like Christmassy imagery to me — appropriate for this time of year!”

Revolution of the Daleks
The winter 2020 Doctor Who preview issue of Radio Times

Featuring exclusive first-look images and interviews with Chibnall, Strevens, Whittaker, Walsh, Mandip Gill and John Barrowman, the Radio Times Doctor Who preview issue is on sale from Saturday 28th November.

And any fans hoping for hints at what’s next for the TARDIS team may even get a few clues about the currently-shooting season 13, which recently began production on a slightly shorter series of eight episodes…

Check out our guide to the Doctor Who Christmas Special for more details about Revolution of the Daleks.

Advertisement

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 17:00:01 on 27/12/2019 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 12 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 2) - Picture Shows: GENERIC PORTRAITS FOR EPISODE 2 **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 27/12/2019 17:00:01** Graham (BRADLEY WALSH) - (C) BBC / BBC Studios - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Simone Kirby

Did you recognise the mysterious voice in His Dark Materials?

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC)

Doctor Who’s festive special is a secret sequel to another Dalek episode

Doctor Who - Ascension of the Cybermen

Jodie Whittaker will face more classic monsters in Doctor Who series 13

Chris Chibnall

Exclusive Doctor Who bosses reveal how COVID-19 changed season 13 filming