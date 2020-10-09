Jodie Whittaker says big question about regeneration could be addressed in Doctor Who’s Christmas special

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker has teased that an interesting question regarding The Doctor’s regeneration could be tackled in the upcoming Christmas special.

The Doctor Who special Revolution of the Daleks will arrive on our screens during the festive period, picking up where the series 12 finale left off as The Doctor finds herself incarcerated in an alien prison.

While she has been given a life sentence for her crimes, many fans have understandably queried how exactly that would work with a Time Lord capable of multiple regenerations.

At a New York Comic-Con panel, the question was pitched to Whittaker herself, who cryptically hinted that answers might well be awaiting fans in the much-anticipated episode.

“We may discover that… or maybe we won’t,” she teased.

Revolution of the Daleks finds Team TARDIS in a tough spot, as The Doctor’s human companions have no knowledge of her whereabouts and feel they may have been abandoned on Earth.

Co-star Mandip Gill explained: “We don’t know where The Doctor’s gone, we don’t know if we’re now in Sheffield forever and our journey with The Doctor is over. So, I can speak for Yaz, she’s finding it very difficult.

“Probably not being able to say goodbye as well, and not sure if and when she’ll ever see The Doctor. She’s struggling with the idea of not being on the TARDIS anymore.”

That’s when the gang stumble upon a Dalek plot and find themselves facing off against The Doctor’s most formidable foes, but without her expertise to guide them.

The festive episode does not have a confirmed air date just yet; in recent years, Doctor Who has aired on Christmas Day, but that pattern was shaken up by 2019’s New Year’s Day special.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix.