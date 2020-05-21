Doctor Who: Steven Moffat releases chilling new Peter Capaldi poem

One of the few upsides of the UK lockdown has been the swell of home-produced shorts and specials created by the UK’s best TV brains, and nowhere has that trend been more notable than among the cast and creatives of Doctor Who.

The latest? A spooky new poem from ex-showrunner Steven Moffat written to coincide with a fan watchalong of his 2014 episode Listen, performed by regular Who voice artist Jacob Dudman doing a killer impression of Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor.

The poem begins:

What´s that in the mirror?

And the corner of my eye?

What´s that footstep following?

And never passing by?

At night I hear such breathing

The dark is never still

The shadows all are seething

The air is damp and chill

Soon after this, Capaldi’s Doctor makes his entrance, which coincides with something particularly unsettling – look closely at the image accompanying the poem in the video, and you’ll notice the Twelfth Doctor opens his eyes at the moment he begins to speak.

The poem concludes with the Doctor begging the mysterious poet to stop penning his verse, even as the latter refuses. The poem concludes:

“These seeds,

You must not sow them

Please cast them, on the rocks

I’m the reader of this poem

I’m a madman with a box”

Following short stories, introductory scenes, in-character messages from Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and much more besides, we’d say this is one of the spookiest (and most lyrical) pieces of new Doctor Who content to emerge during this strange new era for the show.

Just try not to have nightmares about the Doctor’s Attack Eyelids…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021