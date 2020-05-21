Doctor Who: Steven Moffat reveals “spooky” cut scene that referenced Torchwood

It’s fair to say that the regular Doctor Who rewatches of past episodes have been a goldmine for fans, with former writers, cast and other creatives revealing all sorts of intriguing behind-the-scenes details from the BBC sci-fi series.

And now ex-showrunner Steven Moffat has added a new bit of material to the pile, revealing a “spooky” cut scene from his 2014 episode Listen which saw the Doctor and Clara check out a mysterious library.

Called The Fifty Room and described as a “library of the lost”, the location was apparently the home of “the rarest, most important, most dangerous texts in human history”, and in a nod for fans of Who spin-off Torchwood, the Doctor noted that the library had been in their possession before he stole it.

In the cut script shared by Steven Moffat (and which you can read above), the Doctor (Peter Capaldi) and Clara (Jenna Coleman) head into this library, where the Doctor is attempting to solve a mystery before the main action of the episode kicks off.

Here for the first time anywhere … the spooky library scene from Listen. pic.twitter.com/gvxEgYcuQu — Steven Moffat (@StevenWMoffat) May 20, 2020

While in there, the Doctor reveals an intriguing bit of the future – apparently at some point he destroys Twitter, though not before Moffat could share these tidbits – before he and Clara notice a word scrawled on a chalkboard, setting up a scene that did actually make it to screen.

More of the scene … pic.twitter.com/rCtrgeXF7c — Steven Moffat (@StevenWMoffat) May 20, 2020

In the end, apparently the Fifty Room was one location too many for the tightly-budgeted episode, and it hit the cutting room floor – but at least now it can live on in the memories of trivia-obsessed Doctor Who fans. True immortality, beyond even what the Doctor could imagine.

