Doctor Who: All the Doctors unite – sort of – for new lockdown sketch

Who doesn’t love a multi-Doctor Doctor Who story?

Advertisement

Uniting different incarnations of the time-travelling hero is the most fun Whovians can have outside of arguing about canon on message-boards, and fans are always clamouring for more Doctors to meet onscreen – which is why the announcement of a new project called Doctors Assemble has us very intrigued…

Organised as part of the ongoing Doctor Who: Lockdown watchalongs (which have seen fans, actors and series writers rewatch old episodes accompanied by new sketches and prequels set in the Whoniverse), Doctors Assemble will be an audio sketch starring various impressionists and actors as different incarnations of the Doctor.

It’s scheduled to tie in to a planned watchalong of behind-the-scenes biopic An Adventure in Space and Time on Saturday 23rd May.

Doctor Who Magazine’s Emily Cook announced the new scene with artwork and a short trailer on Twitter, which featured an image of (more or less) every actor to play the character in the sci-fi series, specifically William Hartnell, Patrick Troughton, Jon Pertwee, Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston, John Hurt, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and current Doctor Jodie Whittaker.

While details are still sketchy, it seems likely that Doctors Assemble will feature all 13 Doctors in one story for the first time – albeit with soundalikes and impressionists instead of the real actors, including regular Tenth and Eleventh Doctor voiceover artist Jacob Dudman and Dead Ringers’ Jon Culshaw and Debra Stephenson.

On Saturday 23 May join in with a special tweetalong of AN ADVENTURE IN SPACE AND TIME ✨ With live tweet from @Markgatiss & @sacha_dhawan You can find the episode on BritBox (they offer a 30-day free trial). Press play at 7pm. Hashtag: #London1963 Trailer by @makemeaoffer_ pic.twitter.com/j971PW3qmL — Emily Cook (@Emily_Rosina) May 20, 2020

Notably, though, there will be one onscreen Doctor making an appearance – David Bradley, who starred as William Hartnell in An Adventure in Space and Time and his character the First Doctor in 2017’s Twice Upon a Time, possibly tying this new sketch to the drama people are watching along with.

For full details, we may have to wait a little longer – though not too long, given the sketch is released on Saturday – but even with caveats, the idea of a collision of every Doctor is definitely fan dreams made true.

Want to Vworp your way to a galaxy’s worth of Doctor Who content? Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to our Whosletter to keep up with all the latest series news, episode reviews and interviews, along with plenty of our classic features from deep within the TARDIS archives. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021