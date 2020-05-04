Charlie Brooker gives Black Mirror season 6 update: “I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart”

Charlie Brooker has said that he’s not sure if audiences could “stomach” another season of Black Mirror at the moment.

In a new interview with Radio Times, Brooker suggested that the public mood doesn’t suit another season of his dystopian anthology series

When asked about another season, Brooker said: “I’ve been busy, doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing.

“At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

The last season of Black Mirror was released on Netflix in June 2019 and consisted of just three episodes starring Anthony Mackie, Andrew Scott, Topher Grace and Miley Cyrus among others.

Season five followed the release of Bandersnatch – an interactive Black Mirror film starring Fionn Whitehead and Will Poulter and the first Netflix release using the “choose your own adventure” format.

BBC Two recently confirmed that Brooker is returning to our screens with an Antiviral Wipe special on Thursday 14th May at 9pm.

Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix – check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix.