Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. Agents of SHIELD stars join fans in calling for early release of final season

Agents of SHIELD stars join fans in calling for early release of final season

Clark Gregg and Chloe Bennet both retweeted a fan who asked for an earlier release

Marvel Agents of SHIELD

Two of the stars of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD have joined fans in calling for the final series of the show to be released early, as an increasing number of people are forced to stay indoors.

Advertisement

The seventh and final 13-episode series is currently slated to be released in the summer—but one fan took to Twitter to ask for an earlier release in light of the global coronavirus outbreak.

The fan wrote, “I’m just saying @abc, since we are all in self-quarantine, maybe you could drop us the final season of Agents of Shield a little early. Can’t hurt to ask!”

And the fan’s decision to copy in the names of some of the shows stars clearly paid off—with Clark Gregg (Agent/Director Coulson) and Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson) both retweeting the message to their followers.

In total, the tweet attracted over 2,000 likes, so there’s clearly no shortage of demand for the earlier release.

The calls come as the coronavirus outbreak has caused significant disruption in the film and TV industry, with a slew of upcoming releases delayed and several other projects having their production temporarily shut down.

Advertisement

Universal has already announced that it will be releasing several of its recent films, including Emma. and The Invisible Man, on VOD early, while Disney has taken the same approach with films including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Tags

All about Marvel's Agents of SHIELD

Clark Gregg plays Agent Coulson in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Family and pet photoshoot

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a pet portrait photography session for just £25!

Expert photographers will capture pictures you’ll treasure forever

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Margot Robbie, Ella Jay Basco and Jurnee Smollett-Bell in Birds of prey (WB)

Birds of Prey director “would not be opposed” to earlier VOD release

Champions League trophy

Champions League coronavirus updates: Latest news ahead of UEFA meeting

Idris Elba

Idris Elba announces that he has tested positive for COVID-19

Premier League ball

Premier League coronavirus updates: Latest news as football shuts down