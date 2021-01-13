When is Disenchantment Part 3 released on Netflix? Everything you need to know

Matt Groening’s Netflix sitcom Disenchantment is returning for a third run in 2021, taking viewers to the animated fantasy kingdom of Dreamland for more new adventures.

Advertisement

Telling the story of the loveable alcoholic princess Bean, her personal demon Luci and her elf companion Elfo, the series has won an army of fans in the first two runs, who will be eager to see what Bean has been up to since we last saw her in 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know about what to expect from the third outing.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Disenchantment Part 3 released on Netflix?

All ten episodes of Part 3 will arrive on Netflix on Friday 15th January 2020.

What will happen in Disenchantment Part 3?

Netflix

As before, the series will focus on Bean, Luci and Elfo as they continue to get up to mischief in Dreamland – running into various obstacles on their travels.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads, “The excitement builds in Disenchantment Part 3 as Bean continues to grow into her power and own her destiny. As the fearless friends venture out to discover new worlds, they might just find there really is no place like home.”

It appears that the new season will see Bean and co head spend a lot of time in the technologically-advanced country of Steamland, with the possibility of an alliance between Steamland and Dreamland – but is this a good idea?

Disenchantment Part 3 voice cast

The main voice cast will all be returning for the next part, including Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) as Bean, Eric Andre (The Eric Andre Show) as Luci, and Nat Faxon (Ben and Kate) as Elfo.

The voice cast also includes John DiMaggio (Futurama) as King Zog, Billy West (Doug) as Sorcerio, Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) as Prince Merkimer, Maurice LaMarche (Hey Arnold) as Odval, and Tress MacNeille (Animaniacs) as Arch Druidess.

Richard Ayoade has also joined the cast for part 3, voicing the leader of Steamland – a steampunk country in a continent far away from Dreamland.

Disenchantment Part 3 trailer

For a first glimpse of what’s to come, you can check out a trailer for Part 3 below, which teases lots of difficulties ahead for Bean and co as well as the option of an alliance with Steamland.

Advertisement

Disenchantment Part 3 arrives on Netflix on Friday 15th January 2020. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide