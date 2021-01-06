The Chase’s Paul Sinha reveals his dream celebrity quiz contestants

The Chase star Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha has revealed which celebrities he’d love to quiz on his upcoming TV knowledge show.

When asked which stars he’d love to host on brand new quiz show Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown, the Chaser told RadioTimes.com he wants to quiz the cast of Channel 4 comedy The Inbetweeners.

“I think an Inbetweeners special would be quite fun,” he said. “My wish list might not make great telly but [Brass Eye’s] Chris Morris would be terrifying, [Screenwipe’s] Charlie Brooker, Andrew Flintoff, who’s my sporting hero, he likes a sport quiz. Any comedian that I’ve got on with over the years really.”

Sinha, who currently appears on prime time spin-off Beat the Chasers, added that he’d also love to host the stars of BBC hit comedy-drama Fleabag.

“Sian Clifford, who plays Fleabag’s sister in Fleabag – I’d love to say hello to her because I found her incredible in the show. I’m not going to ask Phoebe Waller-Bridge because I just don’t think she’d say yes.”

Sinha makes his presenting debut this weekend on Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown – ITV’s new quiz show in which he tests the TV knowledge of team captains Fay Ripley, Rob Beckett and their celebrity teammates week after week.

Speaking about hosting his own ITV show, Sinha said that the last year has been “completely surreal” for him.

“When I first walked into the studio and saw my name in lights, I couldn’t quite believe what I was seeing,” he said. “At the same time, life has been so odd since March, that nothing completely takes you by surprise anymore.”

“Everything has to be put in a perspective and me hosting my own TV show is just yet another weird thing that has happened over the last 12 months.”

Check out RadioTimes.com’s full chat with Paul Sinha in this weekend’s Big RT Interview. Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown airs Saturday 9th January at 10pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch, visit out TV Guide.