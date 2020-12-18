Graham Norton is back with another star-studded sofa of guests to chat to tonight.

Although not every guest will be there in person due to COVID-19 restrictions, Norton will chat to stars of the big screen and we’ll also see a very lovely performance with a Christmas twist from two big music names.

Grab your food and drink, put your feet up and get ready for a very glitzy edition of The Graham Norton Show (18th December).

Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Norton will chat to George Clooney about his new movie, The Midnight Sky, which is out on Netflix this weekend.

He will also catch up with stars of Staged, Michael Sheen and David Tennant, who are bringing their locked-down actors back for another outing.

Oscar-winner Viola Davis will be on hand to talk about her new movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom while The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby drops by to reveal all about her new film, Pieces of a Woman.

Taskmaster contestant and comedian Daisy May Cooper will talk about her latest projects.

Who is the music act on The Graham Norton Show this week?

We’ll also have a festive singalong with Alfie Boe and Michael Ball who’ll perform Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

Is Graham Norton in the BBC studio?

Graham Norton is back on the red sofa in his BBC studio for series 28.

Norton is chatting to guests both in-studio and remotely to abide by social distancing requirements.

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 10:45pm on Friday 4th December 2020.