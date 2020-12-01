When is Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special on TV? Contestants, judges and latest news

ITV have popped an extra Christmas present under the Christmas tree for us as they will be airing an unexpected Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special over the festive period.

Airing on the big day itself, some of the biggest acts from the past 14 series of the hit show will return for a “Christmas Spectacular”.

Ant and Dec will host proceedings and the judges will be on hand for plenty of critiques (and hijinks!).

Here’s everything you need to know about the Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special.

When is Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special on TV?

Britain’s Got Talent Christmas Spectacular will air Christmas Day at 8pm on ITV. The one-off will air for one hour, 55 minutes.

Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special contestants

The official contestant line-up for the Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special has not yet been confirmed, however we know the show will be welcoming back some of the most memorable and talented acts from the last 14 years.

If we’re lucky this might mean anyone from Diversity to Susan Boyle, or maybe magician Marc Spelmann.

Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special judges

Returning to judge Britain’s Got Talent’s Christmas special will be Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo, who filled in for Simon Cowell’s during the live shows earlier this year after he broke his back in a bicycle accident in August.

Is there a trailer for Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special?

A trailer for the upcoming Christmas special has not yet been released, but keep checking this page for updates.

The Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special will air later this year. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.