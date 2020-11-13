Watch the John Lewis Christmas advert 2020

John Lewis has revealed its 2020 Christmas advert, ushering in the start of the festive season for many people.

Following on from last year’s Excitable Edgar, the latest campaign asks viewers to “Give A Little Love” and showcases examples of everyday kindness in a charming animated form.

Starting with two children working together to get a football down from a tree, we also see a snowman help get a couple back on the road after their car breaks down, while a family brings some Christmas cheer to their lonely neighbour.

With a clever twist at the end, the advert demonstrates how if everybody were to show such kindness, the world could be a better place to live.

Produced in association with food poverty charity FareShare and parental support charity Home-Start, John Lewis plans to raise £5 million for struggling families to get through this difficult time of year.

You can contribute to the charitable fundraiser via the John Lewis website, either by text or by purchasing from a line of limited edition gifts, the profits from which will all be donated.

Pippa Wicks, executive director of John Lewis & Partners, said: “In a year like no other, the world has changed – so we will be delivering a Christmas campaign like no other. During 2020 we’ve seen some inspiring and heartwarming acts of kindness throughout our country and our communities.

“Now we want to build on this spirit to create a legacy that extends well beyond Christmas. Together we can all make a big difference to the families who need our help most.”

You can watch the advert in full below:

Who sings the John Lewis Christmas advert 2020?

As is usually the case, the John Lewis 2020 Christmas advert is set to an original song that will likely be very popular over the festive period.

This year’s song is titled A Little Love and is performed by Celeste, a rising star on the British music scene, who recently performed the lead single from the soundtrack of Netflix awards contender The Trial of the Chicago 7.

She is also known for her recent hit Stop This Flame, which charted across Europe and has been used extensively on Sky Sports coverage of the Premier League.

You can find A Little Love by Celeste on your preferred music platform via this link.