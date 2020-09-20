Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Entertainment
  5. Family Fortunes with new host Gino D’Acampo “surprisingly enjoyable despite being slightly cheesey”

Family Fortunes with new host Gino D’Acampo “surprisingly enjoyable despite being slightly cheesey”

The classic ITV family game show has returned to to a mixed reaction from viewers.

Gino-Dacampo

Classic game show Family Fortunes resumed on ITV on Sunday after a mere 18-year hiatus, with a brand new set and a new host in the form of TV chef Gino D’Acampo, who received a mixed reception on his debut.

Advertisement

The social media reaction to Gino was split between those who loved it and those who seemed to take a deep dislike to the new presentation and presenter.

Not that the host would be too bothered. He told RadioTimes.com he hesitated about taking the job, “But once I said yes and I entered the studio, I thought, ‘Nah. I’m going to just enjoy it and do whatever I do’. I don’t really care. If they like it, they like it. If they don’t like it? Well, whatever.”

There were some instant massive fans of the show’s return and the new host.

sososo

“Surprisingly enjoyable despite being slightly cheesey” according to one viewer.

But for every person welcoming Family Fortunes back, there was an equal and opposite reaction from those mourning the golden days of hosts like Bob Monkhouse and Less Dennis.

Many viewers would have preferred Vernon Kay, the host of All Star Family Fortunes, to be presenting the rebooted show.

Then, of course, there were the critics, some of them very harsh about D’Acampo’s debut.

One of the key questions in the money round was to “name something that sucks” and one wag delivered the punchline.

Family Fortunes would be nothing if it didn’t have the absolutely absurd answers from the family members under a pressure, so it was great to see these classics int he first episode.

“Please name a famous doctor…”

The original Family Fortunes format ended in 2002, although a spin-off was shown daily in daytime and Vernon Kay hosted another version, All Star Family Fortunes, on ITV from 2006-2015.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Family Fortunes

Gino D'Acampo
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Cooks Professional 1000W Stand Mixer

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off the fantastic 1000W Cooks Professional Stand Mixer

Whip up some of your best bakes yet with this powerful and easy-to-use stand mixer

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Family Fortunes

Family Fortunes renewed for another series with Gino D’Acampo as host

Gavin and Stacey stars Joanna Page and Melanie Walters

Gavin & Stacey stars reunite to take on Supermarket Sweep

Bradley Walsh

Blankety Blank tipped for return to the BBC with Bradley Walsh a likely host

Family_Fortunes

ITV looking to reboot Family Fortunes during lockdown