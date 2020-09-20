Family Fortunes with new host Gino D’Acampo “surprisingly enjoyable despite being slightly cheesey”

Classic game show Family Fortunes resumed on ITV on Sunday after a mere 18-year hiatus, with a brand new set and a new host in the form of TV chef Gino D’Acampo, who received a mixed reception on his debut.

Advertisement

The social media reaction to Gino was split between those who loved it and those who seemed to take a deep dislike to the new presentation and presenter.

Not that the host would be too bothered. He told RadioTimes.com he hesitated about taking the job, “But once I said yes and I entered the studio, I thought, ‘Nah. I’m going to just enjoy it and do whatever I do’. I don’t really care. If they like it, they like it. If they don’t like it? Well, whatever.”

watching #FamilyFortunes it is going be funny with @Ginofantastico thanks bought it back I loved it #backintheday ???? — Mrs Nicola Barlow (@MrsGBarlowTT) September 20, 2020

There were some instant massive fans of the show’s return and the new host.

sososo

“Surprisingly enjoyable despite being slightly cheesey” according to one viewer.

Why is #FamilyFortunes with @Ginofantastico surprisingly enjoyable despite being slightly cheesey?? ❌????????‍????‍????‍???? — James Preece (@JPreeceSCFC) September 20, 2020

But for every person welcoming Family Fortunes back, there was an equal and opposite reaction from those mourning the golden days of hosts like Bob Monkhouse and Less Dennis.

@LesDennis what have they done to your show? RIP Bob Monkhouse, Max Bygraves and #FamilyFortunes — Sir Buster Gutt (@aldapiez) September 20, 2020

Many viewers would have preferred Vernon Kay, the host of All Star Family Fortunes, to be presenting the rebooted show.

I like Gino but I still think Vernon was perfect for it. I know Bradley Walsh is already on The Chase but I think he wouldve been good for FF as hes got the humour and has that way about him for light family shows. #FamilyFortunes — Kay Lou Pugh (@kay_lou_pugh) September 20, 2020

Then, of course, there were the critics, some of them very harsh about D’Acampo’s debut.

We asked the British public who they wanted to be new host of Family Fortunes? You said Gino D’Acampo. Our survey says…#FamilyFortunes pic.twitter.com/YhT06a6xqb — CH (@OfficialCWH) September 20, 2020

One of the key questions in the money round was to “name something that sucks” and one wag delivered the punchline.

Something that sucks?

Gino di Campo’s hosting of #FamilyFortunes — Matt Spicer (@Bristol_Pirate) September 20, 2020

Family Fortunes would be nothing if it didn’t have the absolutely absurd answers from the family members under a pressure, so it was great to see these classics int he first episode.

“Please name a famous doctor…”

Dr “carrot & Parrot” #familyfortunes

Seriously I’m going to switch off I’ve tried it’s not for me sorry @Ginofantastico — Amy (@amy_shann) September 20, 2020

The original Family Fortunes format ended in 2002, although a spin-off was shown daily in daytime and Vernon Kay hosted another version, All Star Family Fortunes, on ITV from 2006-2015.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.