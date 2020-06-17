When is The Voice Kids 2020 on ITV?

Accessibility Links

Who are the coaches this year? What do the kids win? When is it on TV?

will.i.am - The Voice Kids 2018

A summer of sport is about to be replaced with months of entertainment shows, and we’re here for it.

ITV’s contribution to the party is series four of The Voice Kids, the show that gives children the chance to sing their hearts out and make the red chairs spin.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming show…

Who are the coaches on The Voice Kids?

Black Eyed Peas rapper and The Voice: UK coach will.i.am, singer Pixie Lott and McFly star Danny Jones have been coaches for every series of The Voice Kids. In series 3, a fourth chair was brought in for Jessie J, one of the original judges on The Voice: UK. This year she will be replaced by Paloma Faith, who previously judged The Voice: UK in 2016 – they keep it in the family on this show!

When is The Voice Kids back on TV? Where can I watch it?

The series will be back on ITV this July but we’re waiting for an exact date. We’ll keep you posted.

Previously, The Voice Kids has aired between mid-June and mid-July, so expect it to crop up well before July is out.

How similar is The Voice Kids to The Voice UK?

Very! Emma Willis hosts both shows and the format is similar – there are still blind auditions and battle rounds, but no knock-out stage. The series has already been filmed pre-lockdown, but like its older sister, the show may have to delay its live final until later in the year.

One main difference is that contestants who don’t get a turn on the adult series don’t get to have any interaction with the coaches – that’s completely different on The Voice Kids. If they don’t get a yes this time around, the coaches do their best to give them enough advice to help them with their careers going forward.

Is there a trailer for The Voice Kids?

Yes there is and it’s packed full of pint-sized talent. Check it out here:

Who won the previous series of The Voice Kids?

Pixie Lott coached the winning acts in the first two series – Jess Folley followed by Daniel Davies.

Danny Jones stopped her from taking the hat-trick, mentoring Sam Wilkinson to victory last year.

What’s the prize on The Voice Kids?

Not only does the winning child get to take their family on a dream holiday, they also receive a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education, so that they can become superstars.

Plus, they’re getting mentoring throughout the series throughout our superstar coaches, so it can’t be a bad thing for their careers.

The Voice Kids starts on ITV in July. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.

