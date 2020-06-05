RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 5 release date – judges, Queens and latest news

Hot on the (skyscraper) heels of the last season, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is on its way back for a fifth instalment of queen comebacks and lip syncs that will go down in herstory.

Advertisement

But who will be competing this year? And, most importantly, how long do we have to wait to see the show?

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Which queens are appearing in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5?

Here’s the full list:

Alexis Mateo (3rd in Season 3, 5th in All Stars 1)

Blair St. Clair (9th in Season 10)

Derrick Barry (5th in Season 8)

India Ferrah (10th in Season 3)

Jujubee (3rd in Season 2, 3rd in All Stars 1)

Mariah Balenciaga (9th in Season 3)

Mayhem Miller (10th in Season 10)

Miz Cracker (5th in Season 10)

Ongina (5th in Season 1)

Shea Coulee (3rd in Season 9)

Who are the judges in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5?

RuPaul and Michelle Visage will once again be welcoming some brilliant guest judges to sit alongside them. These include Livin’ La Vida Loca legend Ricky Martin, Kimmy Schmidt and 30 Rock star Jane Krakowski, Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, singer and choreographer Todrick Hall, Avengers: Endgame actress Tessa Thompson and singer Bebe Rexha.

What’s the twist this season?

Ru is throwing away the rule book this year, promising us ‘the biggest shake-up in herstory’. All Stars rules have been ‘suspended forever’ and the queens will be playing ‘a brand new game’. We’re excited! One big twist is that the queens won’t just be lip-syncing for their legacy – they will also face a secret assassin each week, a superstar queen returning to rival them. But who will slay?

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 on TV?

Netflix has confirmed that it will stream the new All Stars season next month, huzzah. They haven’t released an official date yet, however the last series of Drag Race aired a day after US broadcast. As the new season launches in America on 5th June, and we should have had it the same day, but there were some issues out of Netflix’s hands which meant we won’t get the first episode until 13th June. But the good news is, we’ll get two episodes at the same time. Hurrah!

Is there a trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5?

Yes there is! All together now, “Bring back my girls…”

And we can do better than a quick trailer – who needs a tease when you can enjoy 7 minutes and 36 seconds of Queen RuVeals? You’re welcome…

Advertisement

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 will return to Netflix on 13th June. To find out what else is on TV, take a look at our TV Guide.