Celebrity Gogglebox’s Denise Van Outen wants to see Kate Middleton in front of the TV

Following the huge success of the first season, we’re going to see more episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox coming to Channel 4 tonight.

Advertisement

There’s some new faces on the line-up, but we can expect some from the previous season back, including Denise Van Outen and her partner of six years, Eddie Boxshall.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the presenter said there’s one name on her list she’d love to sit and watch telly with – the Duchess of Cambridge.

“I’d like to sit down with Kate Middleton, but maybe William wouldn’t be there, we’d have a girls night instead. I’ve got a feeling she’d be a right laugh and good fun.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“I’d like to sit down with her and a bottle of wine. I’d like to see what her view is of everything. I’m fascinated by [the Royals] anyway and I always wonder if they watch The Windsors or anything,” Denise revealed.

In the new series starting tonight, Denise and her fellow Goggleboxers will put the world to rights and tune in to some good TV and film.

After laughing about how it was the “easiest yes to a job” she’s ever had, Denise explained a little more as to why she makes a good candidate for the show.

“The reason we found it easy is we’re annoying to watch TV with, we’re always talking. Other families before lockdown would be like, ‘Oh I can’t watch TV with you because you’re talking’. We’re very vocal about what we see and we’re always talking,” she giggled.

What’s more, given the new social distancing guidelines, Celebrity Gogglebox has become one of the easiest shows to produce on account of the global pandemic.

According to Denise, the crew sit outside her house while she films indoors with Eddie. “The only difference will be they can’t put your mic on but I know how to do that, I’ve been doing telly a long time,” she explained.

“We’ve got portaloos outside for the crew and we’re just indoors binging on TV and treats. It’s lovely! We’ve got a PA system to communicate through that, but yeah, it’s a no-brainer, it’s what we’ve been doing for the past couple of months anyway!”

Advertisement

Celebrity Gogglebox starts tonight on Channel 4 at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.