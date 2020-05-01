BBC Two boss says Race Across the World series 3 and celebrity edition are “waiting in the wings”

Race Across the World isn’t nearly over yet: far from it. Although the last episode of the BBC travel contest’s second series will be broadcast this Sunday, viewers can expect two more series in the future.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival (held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic), BBC Two Controller Patrick Holland shared that plans for future shows are well on the way. In fact, he described series three and the celebrity edition as “waiting in the wings”.

Interestingly, Holland also revealed that the last four episodes of series two were edited during lockdown.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Viewers keen to apply for the show’s third series – which will, once again, see teams of two race across the globe, without the use of a plane – still can. For further information, click here.

BBC Two say they’re looking for people who can “travel smartly, haggle for the best deals, charm complete strangers and do it all faster than your rivals” to put themselves forward for the next series.

Although the coronavirus pandemic is currently affecting international travel, BBC Two plan to film another series of Race Across the World “as soon as it is safe to do so”.

Advertisement

A Race Across the World reunion special will air Sunday 3rd May at 8pm on BBC Two. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.