BBC issues response to criticism of its One World: Together At Home coverage

The BBC has responded to criticism levelled at the broadcaster for using in-studio presenters for its coverage of the One World: Together At Home concert over the weekend.

Advertisement

Dermot O’Leary, Claudia Winkleman and Clara Amfo hosted highlights from the concert in a studio, prompting some viewers to complain, questioning why they couldn’t have presented from their homes.

The BBC has now addressed the concerns in a statement, emphasising that the presenters abided by social distancing regulations throughout.

The statement, as reported by the Daily Mirror, reads, “This was a live two-hour broadcast with numerous pre-recorded and live inserts and it was safer for the production team to work in a single controlled space that operates within the government guidelines of social distancing than to have multiple recording locations for the presenters.

“Only essential workers were present in the studio, they remained at least 2m apart from one another and were advised of the health and safety protocols in advance.”

The concert, which was originally broadcast on Saturday night, saw a host of huge stars – including Billie Eilish, Elton John and Paul McCartney – perform hits from their homes.

The event, which was curated by Lady Gaga in collaboration with Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation, raised more than £100 million for coronavirus relief.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV guide.