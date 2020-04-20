Accessibility Links

  5. BBC issues response to criticism of its One World: Together At Home coverage

BBC issues response to criticism of its One World: Together At Home coverage

Some viewers had questioned why the broadcaster needed to use in-studio presenters for its highlights programme

OWTaH

The BBC has responded to criticism levelled at the broadcaster for using in-studio presenters for its coverage of the One World: Together At Home concert over the weekend.

Dermot O’Leary, Claudia Winkleman and Clara Amfo hosted highlights from the concert in a studio, prompting some viewers to complain, questioning why they couldn’t have presented from their homes.

The BBC has now addressed the concerns in a statement, emphasising that the presenters abided by social distancing regulations throughout.

The statement, as reported by the Daily Mirror, reads, “This was a live two-hour broadcast with numerous pre-recorded and live inserts and it was safer for the production team to work in a single controlled space that operates within the government guidelines of social distancing than to have multiple recording locations for the presenters.

“Only essential workers were present in the studio, they remained at least 2m apart from one another and were advised of the health and safety protocols in advance.”

The concert, which was originally broadcast on Saturday night, saw a host of huge stars – including Billie Eilish, Elton John and Paul McCartney – perform hits from their homes.

The event, which was curated by Lady Gaga in collaboration with Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation, raised more than £100 million for coronavirus relief.

All about One World: Together at Home

OWTaH
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
