BBC launching Daily Kitchen Live with Matt Tebbutt and Jack Monroe

BBC One Daytime is launching a brand new food series from the makers of Saturday Kitchen, which will air on weekdays for two weeks.

Advertisement

Much like its sister show, Daily Kitchen Live will feature recipes and tips from famous chefs, but it will be geared towards the specific challenges of cooking during lockdown.

Chef Matt Tebbutt, who is a well-known face on Saturday Kitchen, will be hosting the new daytime slot. He’ll be joined by journalist Jack Monroe, who has penned many books on cooking with limited resources, including Tin Can Cook and Cooking on a Bootstrap.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking of the new series, Tebbutt said: “I am really excited to be hosting this new show for the BBC. It’s going to be a great way to share some fun each morning with the viewers, while also sharing our ideas for quick and simple recipes that will get the whole family cooking.”

Each morning, the pair will be looking at how to make the most of what’s available, whether viewers are cooking on a budget or have limited access to food resources. Like Saturday Kitchen, the new series will also explore the challenges facing people at home.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

“The way some of us cook has changed dramatically over the last few weeks,” explained Monroe. “Rustling up nutritious, no-nonsense dinners in the current climate can be a challenge – but it’s incredibly important!

“I’ll be giving simple ingredient swaps, conjuring up recipes from whatever you may have in your cupboard and taking questions from viewers. I can’t wait to get started!”

As well as the familiar Saturday Kitchen format, Daily Kitchen Live will also give viewers the chance to challenge Tebutt and Monroe to whip up something delicious with ingredients lurking around in their own cupboards.

“Tasty treats” from the BBC food archive will also be shown, as well as a whole segment on celebrating the Food Heroes doing their best to keep the nation fed amid the coronavirus crisis – all while adhering to social distancing rules, of course.

Advertisement

Daily Kitchen Live will air each weekday at 10am on BBC One for two weeks from Monday 13th April. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.