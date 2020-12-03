Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan wants a second season
The Derry Girls actress said she would love to star in more seasons of Netflix's upcoming romantic drama.
Upcoming Netflix period drama Bridgerton hasn’t even aired its first season yet, but star Nicola Coughlan has already weighed in on a potential second series.
Coughlan, who is best known for playing wee lesbian Clare Devlin in Derry Girls, will be stepping into the slippers of high society wallflower Penelope Featherington for the show, which is set in Regency-era London.
The actress virtually sat down with RadioTimes.com and other press to discuss all things Bridgerton, including a possible season two.
“I’d love to go on that journey with her, to see how she’s changed,” she said. “I’d really love to come back because I feel like we’ve just scratched the surface. And because there’s such a huge cast in this show, there’s so much more of all the characters.
“There’s people I didn’t even get to act with,” she added. “I’d love to do something with [Johnathan] Bridges, who plays Anthony Bridgerton. I think he’s just a phenomenal actor, he’s so good. I’d love to do stuff with Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, I love her.
“I mean, I feel like we’ve established this big world so I’d love to explore more of it.”
The period drama is based on the romance novels by Julia Quinn. Judging by the first Bridgerton trailer, it looks set to be a vibrant, lavish and scandalous affair.