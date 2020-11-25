When is Tiny Pretty Things released on Netflix? Trailer, plot and latest news

Black Swan meets Pretty Little Liars in Netflix teen ballet thriller Tiny Pretty Things, based on the book of the same name by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton.

The 10-part series (each episode an hour long) will drop in December just in time for some festive intrigue, and follows a young dancer who arrives at a prestigious and cut-throat Chicago ballet institution, Archer School of Ballet – only to discover that she owes her last-minute spot to the suspicious death of another student.

Read on for everything you need to know about Tiny Pretty Things.

When is Tiny Pretty Things released on Netflix?

Tiny Pretty Things will stream on Netflix from 14th December 2020.

Tiny Pretty Things cast

Newcomer Kylie Jefferson leads the Tiny Pretty Things cast as Neveah, a dance student who wins a place at a prestigious Chicago ballet school and uncovers its dark secrets. Jefferson is a real-life professional ballet dancer herself, so expect plenty of dance sequences thrown in amongst the drama.

Other cast members include Designated Survivor’s Lauren Holly as ballet dancer Monique; Casimere Jollette (Divergent) as Bette; Daniela Norman as June; Brennan Clost as Shane; Michael Hsu Rosen as Nabil; and Damon J. Gillespie plays Caleb.

Co-starring are Bayardo De Murguia, who plays Ramon, Barton Cowperthwaite as Oren, Tory Trowbridge as Delia, and Jess Salgueiro as Isabel.

Rounding off the cast is Anna Maiche as murdered star student Cassie Shore.

What is Tiny Pretty Things about?

Based on the book of the same name, the official synopsis for the show teases a dark secret at the heart of an elite ballet institution; a secret slowly unravelled after a student (school star Cassie Shore) is killed after falling off a rooftop, and another young woman, Neveah, takes her place.

“When tragedy strikes at Chicago’s most prestigious ballet school, where every dancer is both friend and foe who compete fiercely for coveted roles, it threatens to unravel close friendships and to expose a constellation of secrets that could bring down a world-renowned institution,” the synopsis reads.

“When an attack brings down the star student at an elite ballet school, her replacement enters a world of lies, betrayal – and cutthroat competition.”

Tiny Pretty Things trailer

You can watch the enticing first trailer for Tiny Pretty Things below.

