The Crown season 4 soundtrack: The music featured in the Netflix series
From Duran Duran to David Bowie, you'll hear some of the greatest hits of the 1980s in The Crown's fourth season.
**contains minor spoilers for The Crown season 4**
Season four of The Crown has finally arrived, with the 10-part series taking us back to the 1980s when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister and Princess Diana’s face was splashed across the front pages of every newspaper.
It’s not only the period costumes and hairstyles that transport viewers back to the 20th century, but also the music – from Billy Joel and Duran Duran, to Stevie Nicks and Ultravox.
While the main score of season four was composed by Martin Phipps, there are several classic ’80s hits that feature throughout the series, so if you’ve been trying to put your finger on the name of a particular song, we’ve listed all of them for you.
Who composed The Crown theme tune?
The Crown’s main theme was composed by Academy Award-winning producer Hans Zimmer.
Who wrote the music for The Crown season 4?
The score for season four of The Crown was composed by Martin Phipps, who also wrote the music for season three.
He previously composed the soundtracks for series Victoria, War & Peace and Black Earth Rising.
Full The Crown season 4 soundtrack
While Martin Phipps’ original score plays throughout season four, the soundtrack also features a number of classic songs from the 80s and beyond. Here are all the tracks that appear in The Crown’s fourth season.
‘And did those feet in ancient times’, Sir Hubert Parry
Plays during the funeral of Lord Mountbatten in episode one.
‘Call Me’, The Dandy Warhols/Blondie
Diana dances in her room before receiving a call from Prince Charles in episode one.
‘Verdi’s La Traviata – Prelude Act 1’, Guiseppe Verdi
Prince Charles and Diana visit the opera whilst on a date in episode two.
‘Scotland the Brave’
The Royal Family and Margaret Thatcher attend a sporting event whilst in Scotland in episode two.
‘Verdi’s La Traviata – Prelude Act 1’, Guiseppe Verdi
Diana is followed by the press after returning from Balmoral in episode two.
‘Edge of Seventeen’, Stevie Nicks
Diana goes dancing with friends after the engagement in episode three (and the song played in the credits).
‘Vienna’, Ultravox
The song used as Diana’s alarm clock.
‘Girls on Film’, Duran Duran
Diana rollerblades at Buckingham Palace.
‘Song for Guy’, Elton John
Diana begins practising ballet, which turns into angry, frustrated dance.
‘I Vow to Thee My Country’
The song played during the wedding rehearsal at the Cathedral
‘Boys Don’t Cry’, The Cure
Michael Fagan lights a cigarette in his flat in episode five.
‘Monkey Man’, The Specials
Michael Fagan sees his ex-wife in a pub.
‘God Save The Queen’
The Royal Family meet selected members of the public.
‘Queen’s Company’, The Band of the Grenadier Guards
The Queen performs the Royal Salute during her Birthday celebrations.
‘Twenty Four Hours’, Joy Division
Michael Fagan smokes a cigarette after fighting his ex-wife’s new boyfriend.
‘Whine and Grine/Stand Down Margaret’, The English Beat
Played during the credits of episode five.
“Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You’, Frankie Valli
Charles and Diana dance while on tour in Australia in episode six
‘Let’s Dance’, David Bowie
Princess Margaret and Dazzle dance in episode seven.
‘Fite Dem Back’, Linton Kwesi Johnson
People dance whilst protesting Apartheid in the UK in episode eight.
‘Inglan Is A Bitch’, Linton Kwesi Johnson
The song played over the credits of episode eight.
‘Pas De Deux (1), Act II’ from Swan Lake
Charles and Diana visit the Ballet in episode nine.
‘Uptown Girl’, Billy Joel
Princess Diana surprises Charles for his birthday by dancing on stage at the Ballet.
‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’, Queen
Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry sing along in the car.
‘All I Ask of You’ from Phantom of the Opera
Charles and Diana watch a video tape of Diana singing the Phantom of the Opera tune.
‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’, Ella Fitzgerald
The Royal Family arrive for Christmas celebrations in episode 10.
‘Silent Night’
The Royal Family pose for a Christmas portrait in episode 10.
