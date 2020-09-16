SaveSanditon campaign funds sand art stunt in bid for second season

Fans of ITV’s short-lived Jane Austen drama Sanditon have funded an ambitious piece of sand art depicting the show’s two main characters.

Advertisement

The avid #SaveSanditon campaign group funded the artwork themselves, commissioning world-renowned artist Simon Beck to design the portrait of Charlotte Heywood and Sidney Parker.

In the television adaptation, the characters were portrayed by Rose Williams and Theo James respectively, with the story following their evolving relationship.

Based on Austen’s famously unfinished story, the first series ended on a dramatic cliffhanger as the happy ending many fans had hoped for was left in peril.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Thus, a passionate fan campaign was launched to see Sanditon series two picked up, with this latest stunt conducted in the hopes of attracting attention from international broadcasters.

The bespoke large-scale artwork was sprawled across Bristol’s Brean Beach yesterday, with three volunteers from the Sanditon Sisterhood fan group assisting with the project.

This follows a #SaveSanditon petition on Change.org which has attracted over 70,000 signatures to date, as well as being a major talking point on Twitter.

The campaign appeared to be gaining traction this summer when Amazon Prime Video sent a tweet that suggested it was exploring the possibility of reviving the show.

However, RadioTimes.com confirmed earlier this month that Sanditon series two is “not yet set up” at any broadcaster, with Prime Video’s aforementioned tweet intended as a light-hearted post.

#SaveSanditon Squad, we hear you and we’re doing what we can. Please could you retweet this to let us know how many of you there are so we can make a case for a new season? P.S. Don’t use multiple accounts or we’ll get in trouble pic.twitter.com/FBfyfG87kb — Amazon Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) June 17, 2020

However, a representative for series writer Andrew Davies told RadioTimes.com a second series is “not out of the question”.

Executive producer Belinda Campbell added: “Although there is no official greenlight or announcement for a second series, we continue to look into all the options available. It’s wonderful that the fans are so passionate and we’d love to be able to give them some good news if and when we can.”

Advertisement

Sanditon is available to stream on BritBox. You can order the book based on the series from Amazon. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.