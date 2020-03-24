What’s wrong with Joe Exotic’s leg? Tiger King talks about health battle

If you’ve watched Netflix’s Tiger King you probably have a few (make that a hundred or so) questions.

Advertisement

What happened to Carole Baskin’s husband? Is Joe Exotic really this crazy? Why on earth would you put a hit out on someone… twice? (Some of those we answer in our true story behind Netflix’s Tiger King).

One of the smaller questions we had after watching the docuseries that examines the feud between Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic was what was wrong with Joe’s leg.

Joe Exotic’s health issues

Joe alludes to health issues in the series when he’s interviewed.

In a video rebuttal to claims he had Tuberculosis and Brucellosis in 2015 Joe cleared up the rumours around his health problems saying he had prostate cancer which he had surgery for.

While the surgery went well, he became septic, meaning his kidneys and liver shut down. Joe said: “I spent 10 days in ICU. I spent six days in a private room.”

He was also diagnosed with CVID, an immune deficiency disease. Joe explained how it’s treatable with infusions every four weeks.

“My doctors are taking great care of me,” he said.

When Joe returned to the hospital he had more tests carried out, one of which was for Tuberculosis. While publications said he had the disease, Joe said it was not true. He underwent more tests to prove he didn’t have TB.

What was wrong with Joe Exotic’s leg?

Joe has historic injuries to his leg from a two-vehicle accident back in 2018. At the time Joe was running for governor in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said Joe failed to yield to a stop sign at the intersection of a county road and State Highway when his truck was struck by a pickup.

Joe was taken to a medical centre in a stable condition, but he suffered head, internal and external, injuries.

Joe posted a photo to Facebook showing him in his hospital bed. “We appreciate all of your concerns and prayers. Joe is doing fine, he’s pretty banged up but we will make it through this,” the caption said.

Advertisement

Tiger King is now on Netflix. If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide. Or fancy a movie? Check out our best movies on Netflix and best series on Netflix.