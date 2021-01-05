When is docuseries Surviving Death released on Netflix?

Arriving on Netflix this week is brand new docuseries Surviving Death – a six-part investigation into paranormal accounts of the afterlife.

Directed by Surviving Jeffrey Epstein filmmaker Ricki Stern, this series interviews various subjects who’ve survived near-death experiences and caught a glimpse of “a world beyond human existence”.

Here’s everything you need to know about Surviving Death.

When is Surviving Death released on Netflix?

Surviving Death arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 6th January.

What is Surviving Death about?

Based on journalist Leslie Kean’s book of the same name, this six-part investigative series explores the possibility of an afterlife through interviews with those who’ve been close to – and even experienced – death.

“Surviving Death explores questions that have been contemplated throughout time: What does it mean to die, and is death the end of our existence?” Netflix teases.

“This series takes viewers on an extraordinary journey into a world beyond human existence as we know it.”

Executive produced by filmmaker Ricki Stern (Surviving Jeffrey Epstein), this docuseries examines various personal stories about near-death experiences, reincarnation and paranormal phenomena.

Surviving Death trailer

Netflix released a trailer for Surviving Death at the beginning of January, showcasing some of the cases set to be explored throughout the series.

You can buy Leslie Kean's book Surviving Death on Amazon. Surviving Death arrives on Netflix on Thursday 6th January.