Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Documentaries
  5. When is Billy Connolly: It’s Been a Pleasure on ITV?

When is Billy Connolly: It’s Been a Pleasure on ITV?

The documentary will celebrate The Big Yin's legendary comedy career.

Billy Connolly

Stand-up comedians don’t get much more legendary than Billy Connolly, and so it’s only fitting that following his official retirement from live performance two years ago, the Scot is honoured with a documentary special.

Advertisement

Connolly – or The Big Yin, as he is affectionately known – has often been hailed as one of the most influential and funniest comedians in the country’s history, and indeed has topped numerous polls to determine the UK’s number one stand-up.

The new programme, titled Billy Connolly: It’s Been a Pleasure, will include input from some big names, new footage of Connolly himself and highlights from his illustrious comedy career.

Read on for everything you need to know about this special tribute to a national treasure.

When is Billy Connolly: It’s Been a Pleasure on ITV?

It’s been confirmed that the programme will debut on ITV on Monday 28th December at 9:30pm – a perfect treat for between Christmas Day and New Year.

What is Billy Connolly: It’s Been a Pleasure about?

The one-hour special marks the end of Sir Billy Connolly’s incredible career in comedy, after he announced he was stepping back from live stand-up performance two years ago.

According to ITV, the documentary is a “fond, uproariously funny tribute” that will celebrate the comedian’s “anarchic genius and life-affirming brand of humour”.

It mixes new footage of Connolly shot at his home in Florida Keys with some archival footage of his greatest moments, while several big names feature for exclusive chats, sharing their own personal messages and highlights from his career. Plus, there’s also insight from Connolly’s wife of 30 years, Pamela Stephenson.

ITV describes the programme as, “a definitive celebration of an all-time great. An uplifting, emotional and hilarious hour in the company of the legendary Big Yin at his entertaining best. It will make you laugh. It may even make you cry. A fitting send-off for a stand-up megastar.”

Which stars feature in Billy Connolly: It’s Been a Pleasure?

Connolly can count many A-Listers among his fans, and several of them have contributed to this programme.

Among the famous faces to feature are Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Sir Lenny Henry, Dustin Hoffman, Russell Brand, Whoopi Goldberg, Aisling Bea and Sheridan Smith – with Connolly reacting to their choices of his best bits.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide

Tags

All about Billy Connolly: It's Been A Pleasure

Billy Connolly
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Teddy Duvet Set

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get up to 55% off a super-soft teddy duvet set!

Stay cosy all winter long with irresistibly snug bedding from Rapport Home Furnishings

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

masked singer season 2

Who is The Masked Singer? Season 2 spoilers, theories and clues revealed

SM:TV Live

When will the SM:TV Live special air? Cat Deeley, Ant and Dec reunion details

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - In this undated image supplied by Sky News, Queen Elizabeth II sits at a desk in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace, after recording her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/ Getty Images, BA)

What time is the Queen’s Speech? How to watch on Christmas Day

Radio Times Placeholder

Young Apprentice: why I won’t be tuning in again