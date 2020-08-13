How to watch Outcry, true crime documentary about the Greg Kelley case

True crime documentaries are as popular as ever right now, with Netflix’s reboot of Unsolved Mysteries having been the talk of the internet since its debut last month, and another new docuseries is on it’s way to Sky Crime.

Advertisement

Outcry – which was originally shown on US network Showtime – explores the case surrounding Greg Kelley, a high-school football star who was convicted of the molestation of a child before a huge way of public support called the verdict into question.

Read on for everything you need to know about Outcry.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Outcry on Sky Crime?

The five-part series begins on Sky Crime on Sunday 16th August at 9pm, with a double bill available live and on demand, while as with all Sky Crime programmes it is also available on NOW TV, as part of the NOW TV Entertainment pass.

Who is Greg Kelley?

Greg Kelley was one of the star players on his high school football team in Leander, Texas as he began his senior year – but his world was turned upside down when he was convicted of sexual assault of a four-year-old boy, in 2013.

Kelley was handed a 25 year prison sentence – with no possibility for parole – but a huge wave of public protest in the community offering support for Kelley emerged, as the legitimacy of the investigation was brought into doubt.

Questions were asked about the tactics used by the prosecution while Kelley’s growing group of fervent supporters tried to get the verdict overturned – with Kelley eventually freed in 2017, four years after the initial conviction.

The documentary explores the case, focusing on the movement that sought to prove Kelley’s innocence and including access to Kelley himself as well as his supporters.

Outcry trailer

You can watch the trailer for the series below:

Advertisement

Find out what else to watch with our TV Guide.