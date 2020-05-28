Prince Williams talks mental health in new doc on the BBC – how to watch

It’s not often we get to see the Royal Family on TV, unless they are getting married or waving from a balcony.

But this new documentary allows us to spend time with Prince William as he goes about his work campaigning for better understanding of mental health issues. In honest and open conversations, he talks about his own battles with anxiety, how parenthood affected his mental health and the support system he and the Duchess provide for each other.

Here’s what else you can expect in tonight’s documentary…

What is Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health?

Aston Villa fan Prince William loves football and cares deeply about promoting good mental health in the UK. In recent years he has combined these two passions, and is trying to use football as a way of encouraging men to discuss their mental health issues. With suicide being a huge problem for young men, it’s a vital issue to tackle, and the Duke of Cambridge is making this part of his duties as President of the Football Association.

This BBC One documentary was granted access to the Duke over the course of a year (including a period of lockdown where he appears via Zoom) as he meets footballers and young men who are tackling their own mental health issues. These include former England goalkeeper Joe Hart, footballer turned Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and the players of Sands United, a football team set up to help men cope with miscarriage.

The programme shows the Prince having frank chats with these men about their experiences and what can be done to help men open up.

Has Prince William done a programme like this before?

Yes, you may remember his ground-breaking documentary, A Royal Team Talk: Tackling Mental Health, which aired last year. Prince William sat in a football dressing room with England manager Gareth Southgate, sports presenter Dan Walker, and footballers Peter Crouch, Thierry Henry, Danny Rose and Jermaine Jenas, for a frank discussion about mental health battles and the difficulties men face when talking about their emotions. It was a powerful watch that inspired the BBC to commission Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health.

When is Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health on TV?

You can catch the Prince’s documentary on BBC One tonight at 8.05pm, following the Clap for Carers.

Is there a trailer for Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health?

Where can I read more about the work Prince William is doing?

This documentary goes hand in hand with the work Prince William has been doing as part of his Heads Up campaign. To read more about the work he’s doing to encourage people to discuss their mental health via their love of football, click here.

Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health is on BBC One tonight at 8.05pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.