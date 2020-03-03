Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Documentaries
  5. Joanna Lumley was ambushed while filming in Haiti

Joanna Lumley was ambushed while filming in Haiti

Lumley was filming for her new documentary series Joanna Lumley's Hidden Caribbean: Havana to Haiti when the incident took place

Screenshot 2020-03-03 at 15.28.46

Joanna Lumley has told of a terrifying ambush that she experienced while filming her new documentary series, Joanna Lumley’s Hidden Caribbean: Havana to Haiti.

Advertisement

The Absolutely Fabulous star said that her car was stopped by a group of bandits during a riot in Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince.

Speaking in the most recent issue of Radio Times, Lumley said that, while she and her crew were driving in the mountains, “Suddenly there was a blockage across the road: they’d put branches down.

“Luckily we had two big bodyguards who got out and said ‘Come on guys, clear this away’.” she said. “And they went, ‘No, we want your money or your life’.”

She added, “Sometimes they dig trenches, pour oil in and set fire to it, then they come with guns and take your wallets.”

In this case, thankfully, the situation was de-escalated and Lumley and her crew were able to pass without further incident.

And although the situation sounds pretty terrifying, Lumley said that she was not overly shaken by it.

“I’m not really an afraid kind of person,” she said. “If you look timid, people and animals pick it up very fast.”

The two-part series, which starts next week on ITV, sees Lumley hit tourist spots across the Caribbean in a hot pink vintage car – including attending preparations for the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution in Fidel Castro’s hometown, Santiago de Cuba.

Advertisement

The full interview is available in the current issue of Radio Times, which can be purchased in stores now

Tags

All about Joanna Lumley's Hidden Caribbean: Havana to Haiti

From Burning Bright Productions JOANNA LUMLEY'S HIDDEN CARIBBEAN HAVANA TO HAITI Tuesday 10th March 2020 on ITV Pictured Joanna Lumley in Havana Cuba In the first episode Joanna explores the back streets of Havana, meets a rising female boxing star, watches a cabaret and reads to factory workers as they roll cigars. She visits a boxing gym in the city, and explains that no other country in the world has produced more successful amateur boxers than Cuba. Since 1972 Cuban male fighters have won 37 Olympic gold medals, more than any other country. Joanna adds that, in Cuba, women are banned from taking part in any competitive boxing match and she meets up with boxer Idamelys, who is battling to change the rules for women fighters. Taking in the shabby chic of Havana, Joanna visits a cabaret at the National, a hotel that pre-dates the revolution. As she continues her journey, Joanna discovers a country defined by the revolution and visits the tomb of Che Guevara before heading off to Hemingway’s favourite beach that is being turned into a five-star luxury complex. Enjoying the music and dance of Cuba she ends this episode in Fidel Castro’s hometown, Santiago de Cuba, which is preparing for the 60th Anniversary of the Great Revolution. (C) ITV Photographer: Fernando Medina For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme JOANNA LUMLEYS HIDDEN CARIBBEAN or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website https://www.itv.com/press
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
A selection of craft beers from HonestBrew

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 6 craft beers for £9 with free delivery!

Select your favourites from HonestBrew’s irresistible collection of more than 20 beers

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

19306095-low_res-doctor-who-series-12

Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole may be leaving Doctor Who – but not forever

Take Me Out

Take Me Out and Catchphrase’s TV studio confirms case of coronavirus

Liverpool Fabinho

FA Cup Chelsea v Liverpool match preview and how to watch

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 18/02/2020 - Programme Name: EastEnders - January - March 2020 - TX: 27/02/2020 - Episode: EastEnders - January - March - 2020 - 6087 (No. 6087) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED TILL 00:01 18TH FEB 2020*** Jean Slater (GILLIAN WRIGHT), Mo Harris (LAILA MORSE) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes

Why is EastEnders not on BBC One tonight?