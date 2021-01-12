What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch latest announcement

Last updated: Tuesday 12th January

Another coronavirus briefing has been scheduled for this evening, with Home Secretary Priti Patel set to lead a press conference from Downing Street.

Patel is set to discuss tougher restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19 during England’s third national lockdown. The announcement follows a surge in coronavirus cases across the UK in recent weeks, with 46,169 people testing positive, on figures from 11th January.

Many hospitals are struggling to cope with an influx of patients, and police officers have called for more clarity around fining and exercise travel distances. It is expected today’s briefing will outline new policing measures.

Earlier today, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Asda all announced they would be refusing entry to anyone not wearing a face covering (excluding those who are exempt for medical reasons).

The latest briefing comes as more than two million people in England have now received their first coronavirus jab, with two-thirds of the doses going to people aged 80 or over, who are more vulnerable to the illness.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

The update will be broadcast from around 5pm today (Tuesday 12th January).

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report. Since England went into its third national lockdown, the briefings have become increasingly more frequent.

Following the announcement of the new lockdown, it’s possible the daily briefings could return.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing today?

Priti Patel’s briefing will be broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

As with previous updates, a BBC News special will air shortly before the briefing on BBC One, starting at 4:30pm.

The briefings are also usually broadcast live on the dedicated BBC News 24 channel.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Home Secretary Priti Patel will be leading today’s coronavirus update.

She will be joined by Martin Hewitt, chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, and Dr Vin Diwakar, NHS England’s regional medical director for London.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

Today’s briefing is expected to include an update on policing measures following an incident in which two women were fined for travelling five miles to go for a walk.

The fines have since been rescinded and police have issued an apology. The incident has caused calls from across the Police Force for clarity around what “local” exercise means. The briefing will also address further concerns about the NHS being overwhelmed as the vaccine continues to be rolled-out.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

No, the Prime Minister will not be leading today’s address.

Johnson has led several briefings in recent weeks which have been used to declare crucial information, such as the changing of Christmas household mixing policy and the announcement of the third national lockdown.

Other ministers who have led briefings in the past include Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

In November 2020, he underwent another period of self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive, but this has since come to an end.

