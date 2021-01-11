Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Current Affairs
  5. What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch latest announcement

What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch latest announcement

A televised address has been scheduled for today.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson coronavirus briefing

Last updated: Monday 11th January

Advertisement

Another coronavirus briefing has been scheduled for this evening, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock set to lead a press conference from Downing Street.

Hancock is expected to outline the latest plan for the vaccination rollout throughout the country, with seven mass vaccination sites set to open in England.

Cases of coronavirus across the UK have surged in recent weeks, with many hospitals struggling to cope with an influx of patients – prompting England’s second nationwide lockdown in three months.

The new briefing comes as more than one million people in England have now received their first coronavirus jab, with two-thirds of the doses going to people aged 80 or over, who are more vulnerable to the illness.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

The update will be broadcast from around 5pm today (Monday 11th January).

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Following the announcement of the new lockdown, it’s possible the daily briefings could return.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing today?

Matt Hancock’s briefing will be broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

As with previous updates, a BBC News special will aire shortly before the briefing on BBC One, starting at 4:30pm.

In a last-minute change to the schedule, The Bidding Room has been dropped from BBC One’s line up for the day, while Pointless moves to BBC Two to accommodate the briefing.

The briefings are also usually broadcast live on the dedicated BBC News 24 channel.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will be leading today’s coronavirus update.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

Today’s briefing is expected to include an update about the coronavirus vaccine rollout, which is hoped to bring the UK out of its current restrictions in the springtime.

Ahead of the briefing, Hancock said that “fantastic strides” had been made with the rollout of the vaccine.

He added, “From today, the full scale of our plans will be published, so the public can be assured of the time, effort and resources that have gone and will go into ensuring we protect the British people from the scourge of this virus.”

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

No, the Prime Minister will not be leading today’s address.

Johnson has led several briefings in recent weeks which have been used to declare crucial information, such as the changing of Christmas household mixing policy and the announcement of the third national lockdown.

Other ministers who have led briefings in the past include Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

In November 2020, he underwent another period of self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive, but this has since come to an end.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about BBC News

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on September 4, 2019, to take part in his first Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson braced for another showdown in parliament on Wednesday after a humiliating defeat over his Brexit strategy, with MPs set to vote on a law aimed at blocking a no-deal departure. Johnson has said he will seek an early general election if MPs vote against him again, intensifying a dramatic political crisis ahead of his October 31 Brexit deadline. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
9 in 1 Smart Scale

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 25% off 9-in-1 smart scales

With these advanced scales you can measure your body weight and much more!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Neighbours Prue

Neighbours’ confirms first 35th anniversary death as character bows out in dramatic fashion

Coronation Street Seb

ITV announces scheduling change for Corrie, Emmerdale

(BBC)

Doctor Who Fans plan special The Day of the Doctor rewatch to beat the self-isolation blues

The BBC headquarters at New Broadcasting House (Getty, HF)

Change to BBC One schedule as coronavirus BBC News special to be broadcast