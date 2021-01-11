What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch latest announcement

Last updated: Monday 11th January

Another coronavirus briefing has been scheduled for this evening, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock set to lead a press conference from Downing Street.

Hancock is expected to outline the latest plan for the vaccination rollout throughout the country, with seven mass vaccination sites set to open in England.

Cases of coronavirus across the UK have surged in recent weeks, with many hospitals struggling to cope with an influx of patients – prompting England’s second nationwide lockdown in three months.

The new briefing comes as more than one million people in England have now received their first coronavirus jab, with two-thirds of the doses going to people aged 80 or over, who are more vulnerable to the illness.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

The update will be broadcast from around 5pm today (Monday 11th January).

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Following the announcement of the new lockdown, it’s possible the daily briefings could return.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing today?

Matt Hancock’s briefing will be broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

As with previous updates, a BBC News special will aire shortly before the briefing on BBC One, starting at 4:30pm.

In a last-minute change to the schedule, The Bidding Room has been dropped from BBC One’s line up for the day, while Pointless moves to BBC Two to accommodate the briefing.

The briefings are also usually broadcast live on the dedicated BBC News 24 channel.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will be leading today’s coronavirus update.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

Today’s briefing is expected to include an update about the coronavirus vaccine rollout, which is hoped to bring the UK out of its current restrictions in the springtime.

Ahead of the briefing, Hancock said that “fantastic strides” had been made with the rollout of the vaccine.

He added, “From today, the full scale of our plans will be published, so the public can be assured of the time, effort and resources that have gone and will go into ensuring we protect the British people from the scourge of this virus.”

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

No, the Prime Minister will not be leading today’s address.

Johnson has led several briefings in recent weeks which have been used to declare crucial information, such as the changing of Christmas household mixing policy and the announcement of the third national lockdown.

Other ministers who have led briefings in the past include Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

In November 2020, he underwent another period of self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive, but this has since come to an end.

