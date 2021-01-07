What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch latest announcement

Last updated: Thursday 7th January

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to hold another coronavirus press conference this evening, which is expected to offer an update on the progress of the vaccine rollout.

Cases of coronavirus across the UK have surged in recent weeks, with many hospitals struggling to cope with an influx of patients – prompting England’s second nationwide lockdown in three months.

Tonight, the Prime Minister will appear alongside NHS chief executive Simon Stevens and Brigadier Phil Prosser, commander of an army logistics brigade.

The announcement comes as more than one million people in England have now received their first coronavirus jab, with two-thirds of the doses going to people aged 80 or over, who are more vulnerable to the illness.

We may also receive an update on the COVID-19 variant which is believed to be 50 to 70 per cent more transmissible and was a key reason for the return of restrictions.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

The update will be broadcast from around 5pm today (Thursday 7th January).

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Following the announcement of the new lockdown, it’s possible the daily briefings could return.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing today?

Boris Johnson’s briefing will be broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

With previous updates, a BBC News special has aired shortly before the briefing on BBC One, and this is to be the case once again, with the special starting at 4:30pm.

The briefings are also usually broadcast live on the dedicated BBC News 24 channel.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be leading today’s coronavirus update. He will be joined by NHS chief Simon Stevens and Brigadier Phil Prosser.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

Today’s briefing is expected to include an announcement about the coronavirus vaccine rollout, which is hoped to bring the UK out of its current restrictions in the springtime.

The presence of Brigadier Phil Prosser, commander of an army logistics brigade, is noteworthy after 5,000 members of the Armed Forces were deployed to support the UK’s coronavirus response at the start of the year.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “The new year will see new levels of armed forces support to overcoming this pandemic. Thousands of service personnel are working throughout the United Kingdom, wherever they are needed to assist the civil authorities.”

More than one million people across England have now received their first coronavirus jab, with the government currently prioritising those most vulnerable to the illness, such as frontline care workers and the elderly.

It is hoped that an efficient vaccine rollout programme will turn the tide against coronavirus, as a surge in cases has recently risked overwhelming hospitals around the country.

However, people should remain disciplined in the weeks and months ahead, as there is no guarantee just yet of when restrictions will be eased, with Michael Gove recently stating March as a possibility.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Yes, the Prime Minister will be leading today’s address, joined by the NHS chief and a senior member of the military.

Johnson has led several briefings in recent weeks which have been used to declare crucial information, such as the changing of Christmas household mixing policy and the announcement of the third national lockdown.

Other ministers who have led briefings in the past include Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

In November 2020, he underwent another period of self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive, but this has since come to an end.

