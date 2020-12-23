What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch latest announcement

Last updated: Wednesday 23rd December

Another coronavirus briefing has been scheduled for today, just two days before Christmas.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will lead the briefing, which comes as the R number continues to rise, with the latest figures suggesting it has increased from 1.1 to 1.3.

It comes two days after the last broadcast, which followed the weekend announcement that parts of the UK were to be moved into Tier 4 restrictions, completely derailing festive plans for some people, after the emergence of a new variant of the virus.

Meanwhile, France has closed its borders with the UK amid rising coronavirus cases and a new, more transmissible strain of the disease, which has caused concern that supplies could be disrupted.

It’s likely that today’s press conference is expected to address these fears as well as give an update on coronavirus cases in the UK, the tough measures introduced over the weekend and the international travel restrictions currently in place.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

The briefing will begin at 3pm. BBC One has made a last-minute schedule change, adding a BBC News special from 2:35pm which will lead into the conference, with the special continuing until 3:40pm.

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing today?

The press conference will be broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

With previous briefings, a BBC News special has aired from shortly before the briefing on BBC One, and this is to be the case once again.

The daily briefings are also usually broadcast live on the dedicated BBC News 24 channel.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will be leading the briefing today – and he’ll be joined by Deputy chief medical officer Dr. Jenny Harries and Dr. Susan Hopkins of Public Health England.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

It has not been reported what topics the briefing will cover, but there are no shortage of talking points after a hectic few days in the run-up to Christmas.

Likely topics include an update on the new Tier 4 restrictions which have been in place in parts of the country since the weekend, the effect on the closure of France’s borders with the UK, and the increase in the R number after the emergence of a new variant of the virus.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

No, the Prime Minister will not be leading today’s briefing.

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his case of coronavirus, though Health Secretary Matt Hancock stepped in for him earlier this month.

Other ministers who have led briefings in the past include Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

In November 2020, he underwent another period of self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive, but this has since come to an end.

