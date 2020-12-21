What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch latest announcement

Last updated: Monday 21st December

A coronavirus briefing, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will be broadcast today after a chaotic 48 hours which has seen many parts of the UK moved into Tier 4 restrictions, completely derailing festive plans for some people.

Meanwhile, France has closed its borders with the UK amid rising coronavirus cases and a new, more transmissible strain of the disease, which has caused concern that supplies could be disrupted.

Today’s press conference is expected to address these fears as well as give an update on coronavirus cases in the UK, the tough measures introduced over the weekend and the international travel restrictions currently in place.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to address the nation at around 5pm. BBC One has made a last-minute schedule change, adding a BBC News special from 4:50pm which will lead into the conference.

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing today?

The press conference will be broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

With previous briefings, a BBC News special has aired from shortly before the briefing on BBC One, and this is to be the case once again.

The daily briefings are also usually broadcast live on the dedicated BBC News 24 channel.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Today’s address will be led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

Following a COBRA meeting this afternoon, the Prime Minister is expected to address international restrictions being imposed on UK travellers, as well as offer more insight into the tough Tier 4 measures introduced over the weekend.

The closure of France’s borders with the UK is also expected to be a major point of discussion as concerns have arisen over whether this could cause disruption of certain supplies into the country.

Earlier today, the Prime Minster’s spokesperson assured that the government is working closely with its French counterparts, but Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for the return of daily press briefings until the emergency has been resolved.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Yes, the Prime Minister will be leading today’s briefing from Downing Street.

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his case of coronavirus, though Health Secretary Matt Hancock stepped in for him earlier this month.

Other ministers who have led briefings in the past include Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

In November 2020, he underwent another period of self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive, but this has since come to an end.

