What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch latest announcement

Last updated: Monday 14th December

Advertisement

A coronavirus briefing, led by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, will be broadcast today following his address to the House of Commons.

The topic of both is expected to be an update on England’s current tier system, which is due for a full review on Wednesday 16th December as the government assesses which areas should move up or down.

London will move into tier three this week as cases in the capital have risen sharply since the end of the recent four-week lockdown.

However, the government is still planning to temporarily ease restrictions over Christmas so that some small festive celebrations can still be possible.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is expected to hold a news briefing at around 5pm.

He will also make a statement to the House of Commons at 3:30pm, which will offer some insight into what the later press conference will focus on.

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing today?

The press conference will be broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

With previous briefings, a BBC News special has aired from shortly before the briefing on BBC One, and this is likely to be the case once again.

The daily briefings are usually also broadcast live on the dedicated BBC News 24 channel.

The Health Secretary’s address to the House of Commons will be streamed live on BBC Parliament.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Today’s address will be led by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

Today’s briefing is expected to focus on the tier system currently in place in England as a complete review of the current rankings is to be carried out on Wednesday, with any changes due to come into effect on Saturday.

London will be moved into tier three on Wednesday as cases in the city have risen substantially since England came out of its second nationwide lockdown.

The latest developments come as Christmas edges closer, with a temporary easing of restrictions due to be brought in around the holiday so that some small celebrations can be enjoyed.

Last week, the coronavirus vaccine began to be administered in the UK by some GPs for the over-80s and frontline care workers, with the rollout to continue over the coming weeks and months.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

No, the Prime Minister will not be leading today’s briefing from Downing Street.

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his case of coronavirus, but Health Secretary Matt Hancock will step in for him today.

Other ministers who have led briefings in the past include Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

In November 2020, he underwent another period of self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive, but this has since come to an end.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.