What time is the Queen’s Speech? How to watch on Christmas Day

Christmas traditions may come and go – but the Queen’s Speech will forever remain an important slot in the day’s activities.

As quintessential to Christmas as mince pies and Mariah Carey, the Queen’s Speech is a Christmas custom for many families, but also a sobering reminder to look back as we near the end of the year.

Of course, 2020 has been a harder year than most, and the Queen will most likely be sending condolences, praising emergency services, and boosting morale during this difficult time.

The Queen will likely offer some personal reflections and views on current affairs also – see below for the many ways you can watch.

When is The Queen’s Speech on TV?

The Queen’s Speech will of course air on Christmas Day, at 3pm.

The monologue will be available to watch on BBC One, ITV, Sky One, Sky News and to listen on BBC Radio 4. You can also watch online through the Royal Family Youtube Channel and their Facebook page.

What will the Queen talk about during this year’s speech?

The speech is traditionally pre-recorded at Buckingham Palace and usually lasts around 10 minutes, and is followed by the national anthem.

The Queen will undoubtedly focus on the coronavirus pandemic which has placed the UK in lockdown for much of the year, and was contracted by members of the royal family such as Prince Charles and Prince William. The Queen will likely pay tribute to those who have tragically lost their lives, and extend her praise and thanks to the NHS and key workers.

The Queen made an earlier televised speech on the issue in April this year, in a rare special message in which she thanked “everyone on the NHS front line, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles,” and encouraged the British public to remain united.

She may also touch on other important issues such as the US election, the Black Lives Matter movement, and perhaps Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as senior royals.

The Queen's address will be broadcast on Christmas Day.