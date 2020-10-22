How to watch the US presidential debate 2020 in the UK

From Donald Trump contracting COVID-19 to a single fly stealing the vice presidential candidates’ thunder, the 2020 US election has been anything but uneventful this year – and it’s about to come to a head with the very last presidential debate before the big vote.

Sitting president Trump will be going head-to-head with Democrat candidate Joe Biden in tomorrow’s final debate, which will mark the first time the two opponents have faced off since Trump received his coronavirus diagnosis and both held their own separate Town Hall sessions.

With important topics like fighting COVID, race in America and climate change up to discussion this time, Trump and Biden’s performances could easily swing the vote one way or another, especially since Biden is currently just 9 per cent ahead in the polls.

It’s also likely that tomorrow’s debate will be less chaotic than the opponents’ first showdown in September, since the Debate Commission announced on Monday that the candidates’ microphones will only be turned on when their two minutes of allocated speaking time begins.

Want to tune in live for the final US presidential debate? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch the US presidential debate 2020

Final debate of the election season will go ahead, in person, on Thursday 22nd October at Nashville, Tennessee’s Belmont University.

The 90-minute debate will begin at 9pm EST on Thursday, which works out to 2am in the UK (Friday 23rd October).

For those willing to stay up until the early hours of the morning to catch the political showdown live, you can tune into the BBC News channel, Sky News and CNN.

In the States, the debate will be streamed by all the major US networks including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News, CNN and MSNBC.

Who is moderating the debate?

Moderating the final US presidential debate will be NBC News’ Kristen Welker.

The broadcaster was a White House correspondent for NBC in December 2011 and went on to represent MSNBC at the daily White House press briefings. In January 2020, she became a regular co-anchor on NBC’s Weekend Today.

On Monday, President Trump hit out at Welker’s appointment as moderator, calling her a “dyed-in-the-wool, radical left Democrat” who has been “terrible and unfair”, according to Variety.

Which topics are up for debate

Thursday’s debate will be divided into six 15-minute segments, with each candidate getting two minutes of uninterrupted time to speak on each topic.

The topics up for discussion during the final debate are as follows:

Fighting COVID-19

American families

Race in America

Climate change

National security

Leadership

While you're waiting, visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what's airing this autumn and beyond.