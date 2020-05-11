When is Boris Johnson speaking to MPs today? How to watch on TV and online
The Prime Minister is speaking to MPs following last night's address to the nation.
After addressing the nation last night with the latest advice pertaining to the coronavirus lockdown, Boris Johnson will be speaking to MPs today to further outline the new guidelines.
Some critics have labelled yesterday’s advice confusing and will be hoping for more clarity today, with the government set to publish its official guidelines and the Prime Minister providing a rough plan for easing the lockdown and re-starting the economy in England.
Here’s how you can watch Johnson’s address to MPs on TV…
What time is Boris Johnson speaking to MPs?
The Prime Minister is scheduled to appear before the House of Commons at 3:30pm, to further outline the new COVID-19 alert system and the plans for easing the lockdown by re-opening some non-essential shops in the near future.
How can I watch Boris Johnson’s speech to MPs?
There are a number of ways you can tune in to hear the latest from the Prime Minister.
In a late change to the TV schedules, a BBC News Special will be airing on BBC One from 3pm – incorporating Johnson’s Commons address.
You can also watch on BBC Parliament, the channel devoted to the goings on in the House of Commons – either on your TV or live on BBC iPlayer.
Meanwhile the address will also be broadcast in full on the BBC News website.
