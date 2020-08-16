Gavin & Stacey’s Ruth Jones promises another TV project with co-star James Corden in future

Gavin & Stacey star Ruth Jones has promised more writing with her fellow co-creator James Corden in the future following the BBC comedy’s record-breaking Christmas special last year.

Speaking to The Telegraph’s Stella magazine, the 53-year-old actress said that she tried to write something with Corden over lockdown but struggled to put pen to paper.

“James and I did Zoom a few times. But we didn’t do any writing. In fact, I remember us both saying how uncreative we both felt,” she said.

“And since then we’ve not even mentioned work, just talked about the family and how we’re feeling. It does seem like a waste doesn’t it, not to have spent all those lockdown hours writing? But I just couldn’t get into the groove.”

However, the Welsh actress, who is best known for her portrayal of the hilariously moody and mysterious Nessa in Gavin & Stacey, added that she’s now back in writing mode and plans to pen another project with Corden. “It may not be Gavin & Stacey, but it’ll be something.”

Jones, who is also writing a new book and has three other titles in the works with her husband David, continued: “I just want to be optimistic, to continue to blessing-count and appreciate the little kindnesses. And hopefully help each other out till we reach a better place.”

Romantic sitcom Gavin & Stacey, starring Jones and Corden alongside Matthew Horne, Joanna Page, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb and Rob Brydon, initially aired on BBC Three in 2007 before moving to BBC One, where it stayed until 2010.

After almost ten years since the show’s last episode, Corden and Jones reunited the cast for a 2019 Christmas Day special, which was watched by 17 million viewers – making it the most-watched Christmas show of the decade.

“We all watched it round at James’s house, and when it ended James’s younger sister Ruth just screamed: ‘No! You can’t end it there!'” Ruth said about the special.

She added: “But there’s nothing in the diary. We are both pretty busy.”

Jones and Corden met whilst filming Kay Mellor’s drama Fat Friends in 2000 and went on to write Gavin & Stacey together.

Jones has since written and starred in Sky One comedy Stella, while 41-year-old Corden currently presents The Late Late Show in the US and has starred in Ocean’s 8, Cats and Into the Woods.

