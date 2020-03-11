When is Sara Pascoe’s new BBC comedy Out Of Her Mind on TV?

Comedian Sara Pascoe has a new comedy on the way! Here’s what we know so far…

When is Out Of Her Mind on TV?

The drama was commissioned in August 2019, and casting was announced in March 2020.

Transmission details for BBC Two will be confirmed in due course – watch this space!

What is Out Of Her Mind about?

Six-part comedy Out Of Her Mind explores “heartbreak, family and how to survive them,” and it’s written comedian Sara Pascoe – who is also the show’s star.

According to the BBC, “The series subverts the traditional sitcom format by combining eccentric characters, animation, and scientific explanation.”

The synopsis continues: “Sara Pascoe doesn’t know why everyone else in the world is pairing up and having babies and sets out on a mission to understand them. She tries to prove that romantic love is mere chemicals and conditioning and doesn’t deserve our respect. This conflicts a little with preparations for her sister’s wedding, and her best friend’s first pregnancy.

“The show is a full-hearted, full-brained approach to narrative comedy with characters that are full of life (apart from one ghost).”

Executive producers include Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Miles Ketley and Pascoe herself.

Who is in the cast?

Pascoe will be joined by Juliet Stevenson, The Split’s Fiona Button, and Cariad Lloyd.

The cast also includes Adrian Edmondson, Navin Chowdhry, Sean Gilder. Tom Stuart, Scroobius Pip, Jumayn Hunter, Sheila Reid, Jack Gleeson, Cash Holland, Lorraine Ashbourne and Cian Barry.

Sara Pascoe said in a statement: “Out Of Her Mind is a direct expression of my mind. We’ve turned my brain into a theme-park, and everyone’s invited! The cast are INCREDIBLE and I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve made.”