When is Sara Pascoe’s new BBC comedy Out Of Her Mind on TV?

Adrian Edmondson, Juliet Stevenson and Cariad Lloyd will star in Out Of Her Mind, a six-part comedy from Sara Pascoe

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: Sara Pascoe walks the red carpet at Somerset House to celebrate the opening of Film4 Summer Screen at Somerset House on August, 9, 2018 in London England.Ê The cast and director of

Comedian Sara Pascoe has a new comedy on the way! Here’s what we know so far…

When is Out Of Her Mind on TV?

The drama was commissioned in August 2019, and casting was announced in March 2020.

Transmission details for BBC Two will be confirmed in due course – watch this space!

What is Out Of Her Mind about?

Six-part comedy Out Of Her Mind explores “heartbreak, family and how to survive them,” and it’s written comedian Sara Pascoe – who is also the show’s star.

According to the BBC, “The series subverts the traditional sitcom format by combining eccentric characters, animation, and scientific explanation.”

The synopsis continues: “Sara Pascoe doesn’t know why everyone else in the world is pairing up and having babies and sets out on a mission to understand them. She tries to prove that romantic love is mere chemicals and conditioning and doesn’t deserve our respect. This conflicts a little with preparations for her sister’s wedding, and her best friend’s first pregnancy.

“The show is a full-hearted, full-brained approach to narrative comedy with characters that are full of life (apart from one ghost).”

Executive producers include Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Miles Ketley and Pascoe herself.

Who is in the cast?

Pascoe will be joined by Juliet Stevenson, The Split’s Fiona Button, and Cariad Lloyd.

The cast also includes Adrian Edmondson, Navin Chowdhry, Sean Gilder. Tom Stuart, Scroobius Pip, Jumayn Hunter, Sheila Reid, Jack Gleeson, Cash Holland, Lorraine Ashbourne and Cian Barry.

Sara Pascoe said in a statement: “Out Of Her Mind is a direct expression of my mind. We’ve turned my brain into a theme-park, and everyone’s invited! The cast are INCREDIBLE and I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve made.”

All about Out of Her Mind

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: Sara Pascoe walks the red carpet at Somerset House to celebrate the opening of Film4 Summer Screen at Somerset House on August, 9, 2018 in London England.Ê The cast and director of "The Wife" were in attendance for its UK Premiere, which opened Film4 Summer Screen at Somerset House on August 9, 2018.Ê The open-air film festival returns until August, 22 2018. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Somerset House)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
