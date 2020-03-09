Accessibility Links

When is ITV comedy Kate and Koji on TV?

This brand-new comedy stars Brenda Blethyn, Jimmy Akingbola, Blake Harrison and Barbara Flynn

Kate & Koji

Brenda Blethyn leads the cast of Kate & Koji, an upcoming comedy drama that ITV is hoping will leave viewers in splits.

The series relates the trials and tribulations of an unlikely friendship between a café owner and an asylum seeker.

When is Kate & Koji on ITV?

The six-part comedy drama begins on Wednesday 18th March 2020 at 8pm on ITV. Each episode is half an hour long.

What is Kate & Koji about?

As ITV puts it, “Kate & Koji centres around a working-class woman who runs an old-fashioned café in a seaside town and who develops a strong, if sometimes volatile, friendship with an asylum-seeking African doctor. Although from very different worlds, Kate and Koji are similar in ways which they do not recognise, including a dogged determination to never back down!”

When the fur does start to fly, Kate’s resourceful nephew ‘Medium’ acts as peacemaker.

Who is in the cast of Kate & Koji?

Golden Globe winner and Vera star Brenda Blethyn plays Kate.

She’s joined by Jimmy Akingbola, who plays the part of bubbly Koji. He has had roles in longstanding British and American dramas, including The Bill, New Tricks, Silks, NCIS and Scorpion and works as a regular voice for BBC World Service and BBC Radio 4 and 7.

The role of ‘Medium’ is played by The Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison, while Barbara Flynn stars as Councillor Bone, Kate’s lifelong arch enemy.

Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumars at No. 42 actress Meera Syal will guest star as a GP who might represent a threat to Koji.

Kate & Koji

Kate & Koji
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
