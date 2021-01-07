Sun-drenched daytime crime drama The Mallorca Files was recommissioned for a second season all the way back in December 2019.

However, filming for the series was apparently delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning that we’re now expecting the heady dose of escapism to hit the small screen at the start of 2021.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Mallorca Files season two.

When is The Mallorca Files season 2 on TV?

There’s no confirmed air-date for The Mallorca Files season two yet. However, following the announcement of a preview screening taking place in January 2021, we can probably expect the show to air on BBC One by the end of the month.

What is The Mallorca Files about?

Described by our critic as a “hidden gem,” The Mallorca Files is a feel-good daytime hit written by Good Karma Hospital‘s Dan Sefton, and it follows the ‘unlikely duo’ of uptight British detective, Miranda Blake, and a laid-back German policeman, Max Winter.

The two contrasting personalities are unexpectedly paired together, and end up solving crimes against a sunny Spanish backdrop (not to mention a simmering undercurrent of sexual tension).

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Sefton previously said: “With this, The Mallorca Files, it’s getting into the spirit of the genre. It’s a buddy cop show in the sun! There are funny bits in it, and the crimes are little bit heightened, and it’s: sit back and enjoy it. Have a glass of rosé, enjoy it, that’s what it’s about.”

The Mallorca Files season 2 cast

Elen Rhys and Julian Looman will return to the lead the Mallorca Files cast as bickering double act Miranda Blake (an uptight British detective) and Max Winter (her party-loving German counterpart) respectively.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be back filming series two of the Mallorca Files,” said Elen Rhys when season two was announced. “Being recommissioned is a huge show of faith and testament to all the hard work and heart the creatives, cast and crew have poured into the show. Miranda Blake has a good few crimes to solve yet!”

“Getting a second series so soon is a great reward for all the passion, heart and fun we have put into playing the fantastic characters of Max and Miranda,” said Julian Looman. “We are hugely grateful for the trust the BBC and the production teams have shown in committing to this second season and we look forward to showcasing audiences more of Max and Miranda’s adventures.”

Season one of The Mallorca Files is available on BBC iPlayer.

