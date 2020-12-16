Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Revisiting Resolution

While we’re still a couple of weeks away from watching upcoming Doctor Who festive special Revolution of the Daleks, we can do the next best thing – revisit 2019 special Resolution, which series bosses have confirmed has a significant impact on the plot of the new episode.

“This story is essentially both a standalone episode and also a sequel to Resolution,” showrunner Chris Chibnall told Radio Times.

“Chris already had the idea of this return, that the next time we see the Daleks, it’d be straight into a sort of origin story for the version in our era of the series,” added executive producer Matt Strevens.

So what clues can we glean from Jodie Whittaker’s last tussle with the Daleks? In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we try to find out, deciphering the clues and dangling threads from the 2019 episode to see what could play out in Revolution of the Daleks.

“We knew that when we said goodbye to the Reconnaissance Dalek, when it was jettisoned out of the TARDIS doors into a supernova at the end of Resolution, that that would not be the end of it,” Strevens hinted.

“We wanted the audience to see the origins in the Reconnaissance Dalek. Because in a sense, that Dalek gives birth to this next iteration that we see in Revolution of the Daleks.”

Plus, we take a general look back at Jodie Whittaker’s first New Year adventure, debating the positives and negatives of the “junkyard” Dalek, speculate on the best companions that never were and uncover the secrets of Chekhov’s microwave.

Does Resolution hold up two years on? And will we ever forgive Chris Chibnall for the (temporary) end of UNIT? Listen in to find out…

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One at 6:45pm on New Year’s Day. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or our guide to this year’s best Christmas TV.