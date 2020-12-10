Meet the cast of Tiny Pretty Things

Forget The Nutcracker – Netflix are releasing a rather different ballet show ahead of the festive season, following a dance student who uncovers an unsettling secret at her new ballet school.

Starring real-life professional dancers, the cast is led by Kylie Jefferson, who plays a dancer with raw talent and who (rather suspiciously) wins a last-minute spot at a prestigious Chicago ballet school.

Read on for our guide to the dancing stars of Tiny Pretty Things.

Kylie Jefferson plays Neveah

Netflix

Who is Neveah? A rebellious dance student who wins a last-minute place at a prestigious Chicago ballet school, but who soon discovers that she only won her spot at Archer School of Ballet due to tragic circumstances involving a former female student.

Where have I seen Kylie Jefferson before? A professional ballet dancer, this is Jefferson’s first major on-screen role.

Casimere Jollette plays Bette

Netflix

Who is Bette? Bette is described as an ambitious “music box ballerina.” She’s beautiful, polished, confident, and rich, but she’s actually used to playing second fiddle and is constantly compared to her older sister Delia.

Where have I seen Casimere Jollette? A trained dancer, the actress has starred in Dirty John, Code Black, Guidance, and Divergent.

Daniela Norman plays June

Netflix

Who is June? An insecure dance student who has spent most of her life under the thumb of her domineering mother.

Where have I seen Daniela Norman before? The British actress and dancer (she trained at the National Ballet) has starred in An American in Paris: The Musical and the film Cats (as Demeter).

Brennan Clost plays Shane

Netflix

Who is Shane? A scrappy small-town dancer who’s determined to succeed and help his family back home.

Where have I seen Brennan Clost before? A graduate of the prestigious Julliard school, he’s starred in The Next Step, Creeped Out, and Spiral.

Damon J Gillespie plays Caleb

Netflix

Who is Caleb? A handsome ballet student hiding a secret, and who could be the key to unlocking the school’s dark past.

Where have I seen Damon J. Gillespie? The actor has starred in Rise (as Robbie Thorne), Empire, and The Society.

Michael Hsu Rosen plays Nabil

Netflix

Who is Nabil? Mysterious and hugely talented, Nabil was born in Malaysia before moving to Paris, and arrives at Archer with bags of confidence.

Where have I seen Michael Hsu Rosen before? The actor has starred in Jessica Jones, Looking, Taxi Brooklyn, and Monsterland, among other projects.

Also starring are Lauren Holly as ballet dancer Monique, Bayardo De Murguia, who plays Ramon, Barton Cowperthwaite as Oren, and Tory Trowbridge as Delia.

