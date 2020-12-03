Dog lover Sheridan Smith has teamed up with the BBC to find the UK’s best professional dog groomer in a brand new competitive reality TV series, Pooch Perfect.

Advertisement

The BAFTA award-winning actress will be hosting the show, marking the first time she has presented a prime-time entertainment series, which will feature celebrity guest judges, and a specially crafted Pooch Palace to cater for all the canines’ needs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the adorable reality show.

When is Sheridan Smith’s Pooch Perfect on TV?

The series hasn’t been given an air date just yet, but we can expect it in the New Year on BBC One.

What is Pooch Perfect about?

The series will feature ten pairs of professional dog stylists from around the country, taking part in a series of themed challenges to create transformations of beloved pet dogs, as they compete to be crowned the UK’s Top Dog Stylist.

Each week, the teams will reveal their creations on The Dogwalk, where celebrity judges will deliberate over the week’s canine contenders, and their owners are given the chance to see their newly transformed dogs for the first time.

Pooch Perfect on BBC One, hosted by Sheridan Smith, is searching for the UK’s best professional dog groomer. Do you have a scruffy pet dog or a long-haired hound in need of an amazing transFURmation by our dog groomers? Apply: https://t.co/tbT4Lz5STP pic.twitter.com/ENuzTxmDvU — BBC Casting (@BBC_Casting) June 24, 2020

The BBC adds that the dogs taking part will love the show’s specially built ‘Pooch Palace’ designed to cater for their every need.

Sheridan said: “To combine my love of dogs with a brand new job presenting for the BBC was a match made in heaven! Everyone who knows me will understand that animals, and especially dogs are very special to me. I live at home with six dogs, so presenting a show dedicated to our four-legged best friends didn’t take much consideration! I’m used to being on set with lots of actors, this time I can’t wait to hang out all day with dozens of dogs. It is literally my dream job!”

Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment, added: “I love this show, it celebrates so much creativity culminating in unforgettable transformations, always mindful of the fact one false snip could cost someone the competition!”

Who are the celebrity guest judges on Pooch Perfect?

The celebrity guest judges haven’t been announced just yet – but they’re going to be dog lovers, so off the top of our head, we’re imagining Geri Halliwell, Paul O’Grady, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell!

Is there a trailer for Pooch Perfect?

There isn’t a trailer just yet, but we’ll keep you updated.

Advertisement

Pooch Perfect will air on BBC One. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.