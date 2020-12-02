Zog the dragon is back for Christmas in Zog and the Flying Doctors – another Julia Donaldson special featuring a star-studded vocal cast.

Narrated by Lenny Henry, this sequel to the 2018 special is based on Donaldson and Alex Scheffler’s book of the same name and sees Zog, Princess Pearl and Sir Gadabout return to our screens for another magical adventure.

With the likes of Hugh Skinner, Patsy Ferran and Daniel Ings lending their voices to the special, Zog and the Flying Doctors is sure to be the perfect festive treat for a lazy Christmas afternoon.

Here’s everything you need to know about Zog and the Flying Doctors.

When is Zog and the Flying Doctors on TV?

Zog and the Flying Doctors airs on Christmas Day at 2:35pm on BBC One, with the channel airing a repeat of the special on New Year’s Day at 12:10pm.

If you didn’t catch the first festive film in the series – 2018’s Zog – BBC One is airing a repeat at 11.25am on Christmas Day.

What is Zog and the Flying Doctors about?

In this sequel to the BBC’s 2018 festive special, Zog (Hugh Skinner) is joined by Princess Pearl (Patsy Ferran) and Sir Gadabout (Daniel Ings) as they become a flying doctor trio, caring for creatures across the land from a mermaid to a unicorn and even a sneezy lion.

However, bad weather strikes and the group are forced to land at the palace, where Pearl’s uncle, the King (Rob Brydon), locks her up while Zog and Gadabout attempt to free her.

The 24-minute short film is based on a book of the same name by Julia Donaldson and Alex Scheffler – the duo behind beloved children’s books such as The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom and Stick Man.

Zog and the Flying Doctors cast

Hugh Skinner (Fleabag, Mamma Mia 2) returns to play the titular Zog, while Sir Lenny Henry (Broadchurch, Doctor Who) narrates the short film.

Meanwhile Patsy Ferran (God’s Own Country) voices Princess Pearl, while Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie) provides the voice of Sir Gadabout, who was played by Kit Harington in the 2018 film.

Gavin and Stacey’s Rob Brydon plays The King, while the rest of the cast includes Catastrophe’s Mark Bonnar (The Unicorn), Gangs of London’s Lucian Msamati (The Lion) and No Offence’s Alexandra Roach (The Mermaid).

Zog and the Flying Doctors trailer

The BBC has not yet released a trailer for Zog and the Flying Doctors but watch this space for any updates in that area!

Zog is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.