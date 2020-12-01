When is Blankety Blank Christmas special on TV? Host, line-up and latest news

Get your thinking caps on because Blankety Blank is returning for a one-off festive special later this year.

It will make a welcome appearance on the BBC Christmas schedule for 2020, and in fact has a prime time slot on the big day.

The iconic game show, which airs in the US under the title Match Game, initially ran for 15 series in the UK on the BBC.

There’s a new host this time around, as Bradley Walsh will take over from a wealth of famous presenters for the festive special.

As six celebrities answer tricky questions for two contestants, who will emerge victorious with the Blankety Blank Cheque Book and Pen?

Read on for everything you need to know about the return of Blankety Blank.

When is the Blankety Blank Christmas special on TV?

The Blankety Blank Christmas special will air on Christmas Day at 7pm on BBC One.

The cheeky quiz show will last for 40 minutes.

Blankety Blank Christmas special host

The BBC’s 2020 Blankety Blank Christmas special will be hosted by actor and comedian Bradley Walsh. Currently the presenter of ITV’s The Chase, Walsh is best known for acting in Coronation Street, Law & Order: UK, Doctor Who and for hosting a variety of game shows such as Wheel of Fortune, Odd One In and Cash Trapped.

Walsh will be the sixth presenter to host Blankety Blank, which was first fronted by Terry Wogan from 1979 until 1983 before being presenter by Les Dawson from 1984 until 1990, Paul O’Grady as his drag queen persona Lily Savage from 1997 to 1999 and Vernon Kay and David Walliams in subsequent one-off specials.

Blankety Blank Christmas line-up

The BBC has not yet announced which celebrities will be making an appearance on the Blankety Blank panel this Christmas, but we know there will definitely be six of them taking on the fill-in-the-blanks challenge.

The last two specials, which aired for Comic Relief in 2011 and during Christmas in 2016 respectively, featured celebrity panelists such as Barbara Windsor (EastEnders), David Tennant (Des), TV personality Stacey Solomon, comedian David Walliams, presenter George Lamb, ventriloquist Keith Harris and his puppet Orville, Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent, Birds of a Feather’s Lesley Joseph, The X Factor’s Louis Walsh, The Chuckle Brothers, presenter Anne Robinson and comedian Joe Lycett.

The Blankety Blank Christmas special will air on Christmas Day. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.