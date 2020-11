When is Doctor Who Christmas special on TV? Release date, cast, plot and latest news

Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor and her companions are set to return for a Doctor Who festive special this year, and all the signs point toward it being a very exciting episode.

The special will see the Time Lord come up against the series’ classic antagonists, the Daleks, for the first time in Whittaker’s tenure, and star Nicholas Briggs has already promised fans the episode is set to be “a gift”.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic having complicated the production of the upcoming thirteenth series of Doctor Who, the special was filmed last year and was completed before the virus began to wreak havoc in the industry.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Doctor Who 2020 Christmas special.

When does the Doctor Who Christmas special air on TV?

The episode will air at some point over the festive period – although an exact date has yet to be announced.

In the past, festive specials have aired on Christmas Day itself, but the last couple have arrived on New Year’s Day. It could once again be the case that the festive special arrives as a gift for fans in the New Year.

Doctor Who Christmas special cast

It’s no surprise that the cast will be led by Jodie Whittaker, who continues her stint as the Thirteenth Doctor, while she will also be joined by her regular companions for the special: Bradley Walsh as Graham, Mandip Gill as Yaz and Tosin Cole as Ryan.

If speculation is true, the episode will mark the final episode for Walsh and Cole – with heavy rumours suggesting that the pair are set to depart the sci-fi series, although this has not been confirmed.

Long-running cast member Nicholas Briggs, who has provided the voices for many characters in the modern series, will once again voice the Daleks, while former Coronation Street star Gray O’Brien has also been listed as part of the cast.

Then there’s the small matter of a possible return for Doctor Who star John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harness. The popular character made a surprise appearance in series 12 episode Fugitive of the Judoon and there are strong rumours that he could be back again for the special – although there has been no confirmation from official sources.

Doctor Who Christmas special plot

The official synopsis for the special reads, “The upcoming festive special will see the return of one of the Doctor’s biggest and most feared enemies – the Daleks.

“The Doctor is locked away in a high-security alien prison. Isolated, alone, with no hope of escape.

“Far away, on Earth, her best friends, Yaz, Ryan and Graham have to pick up their lives without her. But it’s not easy. Old habits die hard. Especially when they discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek, without the Doctor?”

While exact plot details beyond this synopsis are not available, we can piece together a few things from some of the other information that has been released so far, including what the cast themselves have had to say about the episode.

For example, Jodie Whittaker has said, “Without giving any spoilers, where we leave the Doctor in the final episode of season 12… this explores in a way [what happens] when the Doctor is away from the gang, and from the Doctor’s point of view has no idea about what’s going on on Earth.”

Regarding the companions story Mandip Gill has teased, “We’re back in Sheffield, trying to get on with our own lives. Yaz is struggling a little bit.

“We do then come across a plot to do with a Dalek, and we go, ‘OK, she’s taught us lots of things… but how are we going to fight a Dalek without the Doctor?’”

And Bradley Walsh added, “How do we, as a three save mankind? Talk about being thrown in at the deep end!”

Well, we can’t wait to find out.

Is there a trailer for the Doctor Who Christmas special?

We don’t have a trailer just yet – but we do have the next best thing: some first-look images.

BBC

The first image shows the unkempt and jumpsuit-ed Doctor stuck in her jail cell – and we’ve attempted to work out just how long she’s been stuck there based on the marks etched on the wall.

As for the companions, they might not be imprisoned, but they don’t seem to be faring too much better – as we see them presumably trying to hatch a plan to free the Time Lord.