Jamie Laing earns his highest Strictly score yet with street dance routine

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing has been on an upward trajectory on Strictly Come Dancing ever since he appeared in the dance-off in week two, and this week he achieved his highest score yet.

Dancing a street dance routine for his couple’s choice, Jamie and partner Karen Hauer wowed all three judges – and they even managed to achieve perfect 10s from Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke.

The judging panel were unanimous in their praise for the performance, with Anton telling Jamie that he “nailed it”, and adding that it was “your best dance by about a thousand miles.”

Craig Revel Horwood admitted that he had had his doubts about whether Jamie would manage to pull off a street dance routine, but says that those doubts were emphatically quashed, declaring, “that was amazing”.

And Shirley Ballas seemed to particularly enjoy the performance – standing up from her seat during the routine and showering the Made in Chelsea star with praise afterwards.

“You kept up with [Karen] – you gave 100 per cent, I’m in shock!” she said.

Jamie was clearly delighted with the comments, reacting excitedly and paying tribute to his partner Karen who he said had been responsible for his significant improvement in recent weeks.

“She draws it out of me, Karen is incredible!” he said.

Meanwhile Jamie’s girlfriend and Made in Chelsea co-star Sophia “Habbs” Habboo made an appearance on the VT to wish him luck, while former Made in Chelsea favourite Spencer Matthews also made a cameo to cheer Jamie on.

