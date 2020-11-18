Nicola Adams and Katya Jones confirmed for one-off Strictly Come Dancing return

Olympic boxing star Nicola Adams has confirmed that she and professional partner Katya Jones will return to Strictly Come Dancing for one last dance after they were stood down form the show following Katya’s positive COVID-19 test.

Nicola was obviously disappointed to leave the show in the manner they did last week.

She told Zoe Ball on Strictly It Takes Two “It was a little frustrating not being able to continue when I’d just got back into the swing of things and felt like I was enjoying the dancing and everything. But the [coronavirus] rules are in place to keep everybody safe so I’m doing my part.”

She later confirmed the return: “As my saying goes, I do like doing the most. Me and Katya will be coming back.”

Zoe Ball interjected quickly that they won’t be returning to compete, however. Rather it would be a one-off dance, although it wasn’t revealed when it would happen.

The duo are in the middle of a two-week self-isolation period, so it’s unlikely the reunion will be in the next two episodes.

Nicola performed well as part of the first same-sex couple, scoring 21 points for the Quickstep in week one, 24 points for the Couple’s Choice in week two but was in the dance-off in week three after scoring 19 points.

Nicola said at the time: “I’m absolutely devastated my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon. I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for!”

There certainly did seem to be any sour grapes about their exit last week.

“Katya has been such an amazing dance partner, I can’t thank her enough,” she said. “I definitely feel like I’ve made a friend for life. We’ve been keeping in touch making TikToks and doing FaceTime, so we’ve been helping each other out.”

That said, Nicola did feel it was “weird” not being part of the show and watching it from home.

We will update as soon as Strictly Come Dancing confirms the couple’s dance and the date of their return.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday 21st November.

